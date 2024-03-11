Strikes | Many government projects opposed by the unions are moving forward – Parliament has already decided on these

11.3. 19:35

Part The trade union movement's opposition to the government's actions has already been rammed through the parliament. On the other hand, part of the preparation has not even started yet.

The SAK unions started a two-week strike on Monday, which will stop freight traffic in Finnish ports, cause disruptions to the movement of goods on railways and close industrial plants.

Political strikes are used to protest Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's labor market policy and cuts made or planned for social security. Helsingin Sanomat goes through which actions the unions are against exactly and how the projects are progressing.

Social security cuts: a large part decided, phasing in parliament's consideration

The unions have opposed the government's intentions to cut unemployment insurance and, for example, housing allowance.

Many decisions related to social security have already been made, but they will come into effect in stages. For example, the deductible period for unemployment insurance was extended right in January. At the beginning of April, child increases and protective parts will be removed.

At the turn of the month, the government gave a proposal to the parliament on the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance. The proposal is expected to enter into force in September.

Grading means that the level of earnings-related unemployment insurance decreases at around two months and again at around eight months. Currently, there is no graduation in unemployment insurance, i.e. the level is the same throughout the maximum duration.

Abolition of adult education support and rotation leave: under consideration by the parliament

The Parliament is currently dealing with the government's proposal on the abolition of adult education support and rotation leave. The government would like them to take effect in the summer.

In the working group, the government has prepared some kind of replacement alternative for adult education support. It has been on display a model based on a student loan, which would be implemented in connection with the overall reform of the student aid.

Limitation of support strikes and political strikes: under consideration by the parliament

One of the reasons for the two-week political strikes is the political strikes themselves – or, more precisely, the right to strike them.

The package on labor peace or strike legislation brought by the government to parliament limits political strikes to a maximum of one day, tightens the limits of permitted sympathy or support strikes and increases strike fines.

The trade union movement opposes restrictions on the right to strike. In addition, organizations have criticized the fact that compensation fines imposed on employers for violations of collective agreements are not increased.

Parliament held a referral debate on the proposal last week, and the package is now under consideration by the committees. The changes are scheduled to enter into force at the beginning of July.

In the past, HS has discussed in several articles what political strikes are and what the changes in the government mean in practice:

Increasing local agreement: in the opinion round

In the statement round, there is a government proposal on increasing local bargaining.

Local agreement means that flexibilities are agreed at the workplace within the limits allowed by the collective agreement, for example work shift arrangements or various extras to be paid.

According to the government's proposal, the right to use flexibilities would also be extended to companies that do not belong to the employers' association, i.e. they are unorganized companies. In addition, these companies could also agree on local agreements with a staff representative who is not a shop steward belonging to the union but a shop steward who does not belong to the union. In particular, this rubs off on trade unions.

In the statement round, various organizations and, for example, authorities can give feedback on the government's draft proposal, which will probably be modified at least somewhat after the round. Currently, the Government estimates that the final government proposal will be submitted to the parliament in June. They would like it to come into force at the beginning of next year.

Export-driven salary model and new cooperation act: working groups are turning

The government wants to change the law in such a way that the national conciliator or a separate conciliation board would no longer be able to give settlement proposals to labor disputes in which wages would be increased more than according to the so-called general line.

With this, the government aims to strengthen the export-driven nature of the labor market, i.e. that wage increases agreed upon in key export sectors would set a ceiling for other sectors as well.

A tripartite working group has been appointed to prepare the law, and its work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May. The goal is for the government's proposal to be submitted to parliament in September and the law to enter into force in December.

Many labor market sources from both employee and employer organizations have suspected HS, that enacting such a law can be difficult. Also national mediator Anu Sajavaara has evaluatedthat it would be better to find an agreement between the organizations.

Prime Minister Orpo and the Minister of Labor also use the same salary model Arto Satonen (kok) have hoped for mutual negotiations between the organizations. The central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK, has not agreed to this, as the organization believes that other government projects should also be negotiated at the same table.

A separate working group is also preparing changes to the Cooperation Act. The government wants to increase the scope of the Cooperation Act to companies and communities that regularly employ 50 employees and to reduce the minimum time for change negotiations by half.

Some legal projects related to working life have not yet been started

Some working life projects entered into the government program are not yet being prepared in the ministries.

Unions have been in the teeth of the duo named “dismissals” and “sickness fines” by the ay people, i.e. the government's intentions to make it easier to dismiss on personal grounds and to remove the payment of the first day of sick leave from the law, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement. These projects entered in the government program are not yet in the preparation pipeline.