Strikes | Liquid has deficiencies, at ABC stations there is enough gas for “tens of years” – this is known about the situation

According to the gas station representatives interviewed by HS, Finland is not running out of gas.

Presently ongoing political strikes have affected fuel distribution. Some of Neste's gas stations are in short supply, especially of diesel, but other companies contacted by HS nevertheless assure that there will mostly be enough fuel over Easter.

CEO of the ABC chain Harri Tuomaalan according to ABC gas stations, there will be enough gas for “ten years”.

“There is no concern that it will end. The logistics of the entire network are working normally,” he says.

“We have fuel terminals all over Finland. Central to the south [polttoaine]in terms of distribution are the Hamina, Inkoo and Pori terminals. In the north, on the other hand, the Oulu terminal is central.”

ABC stations the transportation and storage of gasoline is handled by the fuel procurement and logistics company North European Oil Trade oy (Neot).

According to Tuomaala, Neot gets its fuel “for example from Sweden, very generally from the Nordic region”.

CEO of Neot Petri Appel says that the gasoline supplied by Neot mostly comes from “refineries in the Baltic Sea region”.

Neos is also a supplier of ST1 energy company. The company's communications manager Tiia Lemmetti says that “fuel availability is good and fuel logistics is working”.

“There is no situation in itself,” he says.

“Strikes may have momentary effects on the availability of fuel liquids for individual stations in our network”, ST1 tells in its announcement.

However, Lemmetti cannot say more precisely how long the period would be. He also does not comment on which stations are potentially affected.

Finnish CEO of the energy cooperative (Seo). Arto Viljanen told for HS on Saturdaythat the chain's previous Distribution Disruptions have been fixed.

On Wednesday, HS could not reach Seo to comment on the fuel situation.

Instead, the energy company Neste has said that there is a shortage of diesel in particular at its gas stations.

Neste updated its list on Wednesday from their gas stations, which are short of some fuels.