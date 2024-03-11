Strikes | Kouvola Sanomat: UPM Kymi will reduce its operations and stop paying wages immediately – Metsä Group will also close its factories

Finland The major players in the forest industry, UPM and Metsä Group, have to close their factories due to the two-week strike that started on Monday.

“For us, the transportation of raw materials is disrupted, so we have to close the factory on Friday,” says Metsä Fiber's Joutseno plant manager Olli Kokki for HS.

Metsä Fiber has a pulp mill in Joutseno, Lappeenranta.

The closure of the Joutseno factory was reported earlier Over.

Kouvola Sanomat reported earlier on Monday that UPM Kymi's paper mill in Kouvola will reduce its operations due to strikes.

According to the newspaper's information, UPM's employees have received a message from the employer stating that the shutdown of the factory means an immediate suspension of salary payments.

So far, HS has not received UPM's comments on the matter.

Forest Group CEO Ilkka Hämälä told HS on Thursday that the company has to stop the factories due to the strike, when the transportation of raw materials and products stops.

“The profit impact of the strikes is significant for Metsä Group. At this stage, we still do not have a final estimate of how the strikes will affect individual factories, of which there are 21 in Finland,” Hämälä tells HS by email.

Hämälä estimates that the effects of supply disruptions caused by the strike may extend for months.

The news is updated.