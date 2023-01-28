Brazil had 1,067 stoppages last year against 721 in 2021, according to Dieese data

Brazil had 1,067 strikes in 2022, up 48% compared to the previous year. There were 721 in 2021. The data shows that social movements somehow managed to get back on their feet after the most acute phase of the pandemic (2020 and 2021).

There are 2 main factors that support this increase in the number of strikes in the country: 1) modest growth rate of the economy; two) federal public sector without granting relevant salary increases for about 4 years.

The data is from Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). They show that reality imposes itself. With years of high inflation (much because of the coronavirus pandemic) and minimal wage adjustments, workers (especially in the public sector) are more likely to protest.

“Wage readjustment strikes have lost much importance in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 they are back with force, including due to the increase in the cost of living”, said Rodrigo Linhares, Dieese technician responsible for the body’s strike bank.

Of the total volume, the stoppages in 2022 were concentrated in 3 groups, 2 related to functionalism (health and education) and another mixed (drivers of public transport companies).

There were 634 stoppages of civil servants and state-owned companies last year.

One of the categories that were strongly mobilized during the year was that of teachers. the readjustment of 33% to the categorydecreed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), triggered strikes asking mayors and governors to implement the increase. The ebb of the pandemic allowed for greater organization of the groups.

Most of the federal civil service was without a raise during the Bolsonaro government. The pandemic was used as a justification to cut wages and create fiscal space for the government. It worked until 2021. From 2022, strikes exploded, even impacting the production of economic indicators. Still, Bolsonaro managed to hold back the readjustments.

Civil servants will have a 6% salary increase from February this year. Then, 6% in February 2024 and 6.13% in February 2025. The group wants to increase this percentage.

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will have to negotiate with the officialdom.

Weakened unions

Strikes are below the level before the labor reform, in 2017. That year, there were 1,574 strikes.

One of the effects of the reform was that workers’ representatives lost resources in recent years. According to survey of Power360the collection of entities with union contributions dropped 99% from 2017 to 2022.