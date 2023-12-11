Strikes | JHL announced more strikes for Thursday

According to JHL, there are dozens of strike targets around the country, and they affect, for example, public transport and school meals.

Public and the Union of Welfare Industries (JHL) said on Monday that the strike organized on Thursday the 14th will expand even further.

According to JHL, there are dozens of strike targets in several cities around the country.

The political strike affects, among other things, buses, school and daycare meals, cleaning and sanitation of public spaces, and sports services. JHL is already previously announced strikes in train traffic and power plants.

JHL also declares a ban on overtime and shift changes and a ban on temporary transfers for almost all strike targets for the period of 11.-14. december The bans do not apply to the train company VR or Finavia's Turku operations.

According to JHL, the strikes are against “the government's unfair policy”.