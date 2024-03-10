Strikes | “Jarkko” approaches “Petter” on the pages of Turku Sanomat

The ad is in the form of personal-column text.

Central organization of wage earners SAK has switched to a new gear in its communication. SAK has published Sunday Turku Sanomat an ad that clearly addresses the prime minister Petteri Orpoa (cook). Orpo is from Turku.

The spoken announcement imitates the style of a personal column. The title is: Petteri, is it time for us to agree?

SAK opposes numerous changes to working life planned by the government and cuts in social benefits. During the winter, SAK's member unions have gone on strike numerous times in protest of the government's projects, and the next strikes are scheduled to start when Sunday turns into Monday.

For example, the strike will stop freight traffic at the ports for two weeks and will hit some large industrial companies.

Turku Sanomat consensus is sought at the beginning of the announcement.

“I know that you are concerned about the development of employment and the balance of the public finances. I think that you, for your part, understand my concern about the effects of work life reductions and social security cuts on the lives of ordinary people,” the article begins.

However, the text continues to be more provocative.

“I have heard that Jyri, Juho and Mikael do not want us to come to an agreement. But it is not given by their orders”, is written, most obviously referring to the CEO of the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK) Jyri Häkämäieheto the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi and to the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjie Mikael Pentikäinen.

The text states that the goals of the government program have been obtained from these parties.

“They wrote unpleasant things for us on the sun to do list, which have no effect on employment or public finances. Couldn't we leave them out?”

The text also asks whether other measures that are harsh for employees could not be softened.

“I'm ready to meet them briskly more than half the time. Really.”

The signature is “your friend Jarkko”. The chairman of SAK is Jarkko Eloranta.

I wrote about Turku Sanomat's announcement earlier Evening newspaper.

SAK has published an image with the same text on his account message service in X.

Government Party Basic Finns Member of Parliament and chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä is commented publication fresh.

“This must be a joke?”

SAK's publication has gathered more than a hundred comments in a few hours.