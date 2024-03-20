Strikes | Is the strike knot about to open? Important discussions ahead today and the SAK's decision in the afternoon

In Wednesday's discussions, the focus is especially on the details of the reform related to the expansion of local bargaining.

Government, The wage earners' organization SAK and Suomen Yrittäjät are today Wednesday looking for a way out of the political strikes, which have continued for the second week at this point.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) will first meet with the chairman of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, in the early afternoon Jarkko Eloranta and after that the CEO of Suomen Yrittäjie Mikael Pentikäinen.

In the afternoon, the SAK board meets to decide whether to end the strikes or continue them. SAK is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

Freight traffic in ports and on tracks has been stuck due to political strikes since Monday last week. Neste's distribution terminals and, for example, steel mills are also within the scope of the strike.

HS said on Mondaythat the government is exploring whether, by changing the draft of the local agreement, it would be possible to persuade SAK to the negotiating table to build a so-called export-led wage model with other labor market organizations.

Starting negotiations would end the strikes.

Trade unions have been protesting since autumn with strikes the government's working life reforms and cuts to social security.

For SAK, in principle, one of the most important things to defend is trustee position in situations where working conditions are agreed locally in companies. The government wants to expand companies' opportunities for local agreements. It has sent the draft law on the matter to the opinion round.

SAK fears that the reform will lead to the trampling of working conditions and the erosion of the general binding nature of collective agreements. The power of trade unions in workplaces would also decrease.

At the same time, the government is trying to persuade SAK to the negotiating table to build a so-called export-led wage model with other labor market organizations. The goal is that wage increases in export sectors would set a ceiling for wage increases in other sectors more tightly than before.

Several other projects opposed by the trade unions are being implemented by the government as law reforms, without the wider negotiations demanded by wage earners' organizations.

However, an export-driven wage model is very difficult to implement legally. That's why the government is trying to get employers' and wage earners' organizations to negotiate the salary model with each other. SAK has not agreed to this, because it would like to negotiate with other government projects in order to achieve a broader compromise.

Now so let's explore whether these two things could be combined to sow the seeds of harmony.

However, the government can be flexible in the details of the local agreement only to the point that the agreement is still valid for Finnish Entrepreneurs as well. That's why Satonen will also meet Pentikäinen on Wednesday.

The expansion of local bargaining is particularly important for the entrepreneurs' benefit organization, because in practice it would bring the flexibility of collective agreements to the member companies of Suomen Yrittäjie as well.

In the future, they could also agree with the personnel representative within the framework of the collective agreement, for example, about paid hours below the basic level or unusual working hours.

SAK and Suomen Yrittäjät are particularly at odds over who gets to represent employees in local bargaining. SAK wants to keep the position of the shop steward belonging to the trade union as strong as possible. Suomen Yrittäjät, on the other hand, does not agree that a shop steward would represent the personnel even in such a case that a minority of them belong to a trade union.