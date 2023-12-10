Strikes | Information from HS: AKT plans to stop bus traffic in the largest cities on Thursday

Together, the AKT and JHL strikes would make commuting significantly more difficult, for example in Helsinki on Thursday.

of HS according to information, the Automotive and Transport Industry Employees’ Union AKT plans to stop bus traffic in at least the largest cities on a large scale until Thursday.

Some of the buses may be operated by employers or, for example, those who are not part of the unions, but numerous shifts will not run if the strike takes place.

According to HS’s information, the strike also partially coincides with bus service booking times.

Several On Friday, the unions announced new strikes to oppose the government’s legislative projects related to working life and social security cuts.

AKT has not yet announced its own actions. On Thursday, the union announced that it would give more details about the strikes from the beginning of the week.

Strikes in the transport sector are expected in several industries, but there is no information yet exactly where and how widely.

The organization said on Thursday that the strike does not concern air traffic.

ACP is a trade union with approximately 45,000 members.

The union’s members work in the automotive, compaction, tanker and petroleum products, tourism, freight forwarding and traffic education industries, as well as in maintenance workshops, terminals and aircraft cabins.

Public and the welfare industry union JHL has already announced an extensive strike in rail transport. According to service sector employers Palta, this will stop train, metro and tram traffic next Thursday.

Together, the transport strikes of AKT and JHL may make it very difficult for commuter traffic on Thursday, especially in the biggest cities.

SAK held a press conference on the “day of action” last Thursday.

The central organization announced that the “operation date” is still conditional at this stage.

SAK demands that the government negotiate with the employee and employer side on all legislative reforms affecting working life.

The Ay-liike is trying to get the government to reconsider, for example, the legislation regarding local bargaining and labor struggles, and cuts to unemployment insurance.

If the government does not start negotiations by Wednesday of next week at the latest, at least AKT, the Confederation of Industry, the Service Sectors’ Trade Union Pam, JHL, the Construction Union and the Finnish Food Workers’ Union will organize work stoppages in their respective contract sectors on Thursday, December 14.

STTK’s Ammatiliitto Pro and Akava’s Insinöoriliitto also said on Thursday that they would organize strikes on the same day.

Other Paperiliitto, for example, has already told about the strikes. They concern, for example, Stora Enso’s Anjalankoski factories and UPM’s Jämsänkoski factory.

The Food Workers Union of Finland, on the other hand, announced a strike in, for example, several bakeries, and the Service Industry Trade Union Pam announced a strike in the logistics centers of retail chains.

The five trade unions representing wage earners in the energy sector are also organizing a work stoppage, which will affect more than ten power plants in big cities.

According to Sähköliitto, the political labor struggle means that electricity production will stop at the power plants in question, and backup arrangements must be made for district heat production.