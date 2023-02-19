Staff in regional transport will go back to work next Wednesday and Friday. It is the start of a new series of strikes, FNV reports.

FNV director of Regional Transport Marijn van der Gaag: “The limit has been reached for people in regional transport. The work pressure is too high due to the irregular schedules and tight journey times. If nothing changes, it will be very bad for the future of public transport.”

Ultimatum

It was already announced on Friday that employers would not accept the ultimatum of trade unions FNV and CNV. That ultimatum is due until Monday. According to Fred Kagie, chairman of the Association of Public Transport Employers (VWOV), the ultimatum does not provide a basis for further collective bargaining.

For example, the FNV demands a wage increase of 16.9 percent for a collective labor agreement for one year, the CNV demands 14 percent spread over eighteen months. "That money is not there," says Kagie. "Staking does not mean that the money is suddenly there." The wage offer of VWOV is 8 percent for one year.

Employees in regional transport also went on strike throughout the country at the beginning of February, out of dissatisfaction with their terms of employment.

The workload is also said to be too high due to the many sick people, although the employers dispute the figures mentioned by the trade unions. They claim that one in five employees is sick. According to employers’ association VWOV, this is an absenteeism rate of one in ten.

The trade unions and employers have reached an impasse in the negotiations about the large collective labor agreement in the regional transport, which applies to about 13,000 employees, mainly bus drivers. Before the strikes started, ultimatums were issued by both employers and unions. The unions threatened strikes if their demands were not met.

’20 minute break too much to ask?’

Evert Jan van de Mheen, negotiator for CNV Vakmensen, does not have a good word for the attitude of the employers. "They act as if the drivers only care about money. And then say that money is not there. Sure, a good pay rise is important, but it's about much more than just that money. Even a proposal for a slightly longer break to be able to eat normally in the evening is not negotiable. A break of 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes – is that too much to ask?"