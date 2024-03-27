Strikes | I ran out of gas at a gas station in the inner city of Helsinki

The service station in Helsinki's inner city Laakso was full of cars during the day on Wednesday. The station ran out of gas.

Gasoline aspiring motorists are currently disappointed if they try to refuel their car at the “Rokkimäki” station located next to Mannerheimintie in Helsinki. After all, the gas is out.

HS visited the Neste station on Reoholakatu on Wednesday morning, and Neste's fuel Futura 95 was out of the vending machine. There was no announcement at the station, but you could check it by trying to refuel. There were no customers to be seen at the deserted station.

Liquid announced on Tuesdaythat due to the continuation of the political strike, it is no longer able to secure customer deliveries and product sufficiency in its network of stations.

Neste has also listed stations that are short of fuel. The list has been updated during Wednesday. Neste of Reoholakatu is also on the list.

On the one next door Neste in Nordenskiöldinkatu, on the other hand, was busy on Wednesday morning. There was enough gas.

However, the motorists interviewed by HS did not say that they came to the station because they had information about the sufficiency of gas. Motorists said that they drove to the station in question more or less by chance.

During HS's visit, a Neste gas car also happened to drive by. Driver Jan-Erik Berg said that he had arrived from Kilpilahti, i.e. practically from the Porvoo refinery.

“This is the first target today. From now on, I will go to Malmi and Heikinlaakso”, Berg said.

Strikes during is amazed where, for example, fuel has been obtained for bus depots. It has been unclearwhere in Finland Fuel transports come from and on what basis are they distributed.

According to Berg, he has driven transports not only from Kilpilahti but also from Pori and Kokkola. Both have distribution terminals.

Does Berg have any information about some sort of order based on which gasoline is driven anywhere?

“We drivers are not told everything. We are also speculating on these,” he replies.

Has Berg's work changed?

“I drive normally, but now I get gas from alternative terminals around Finland. In other words, the terminals I call from have changed.”

Correction 27.3 The gas station is located in Helsinki Laakso, not in Töölö, as was wrongly claimed in the title of the article.

