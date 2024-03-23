Strikes | I ran out of gas at a gas station in Helsinki – “Good, that's how it should be,” said Sanna Haarlaa, who came to refuel

The strike is starting to be seen now at individual gas stations. Metsälä Nestee station in Helsinki ran out of gas on Saturday.

Helsinki native Sanna Haarlaala had bad luck on Saturday. First, the car had a flat tire and Haarlaa had to wait an hour for a tire truck.

Then he came to Helsinki's Metsälä Nestee station to get gas with an almost empty tank. However, the white labels on the gas station's machines said nothing on Saturday.

“There's a bit of bad karma here,” commented Haarlaa.

However, Haarla was not upset about it. On the contrary, he is in favor of strikes and thinks it is good that they are also visible in the everyday life of citizens.

“It should,” he said. “I am of the opinion that the political right to strike must not be limited under any circumstances, because it is easily used to limit other right to strike,” Haarlaa said.

“Furthermore, the surgeries presented now hit the weakest parts of all, whose well-being cannot be weakened any more.”

Ossi Piiroinen listened with a smile to Haarla's views from the tank next to him. Piiroinen stopped by Metsälä to refuel the car before driving to a friend. As 95-octane gasoline ran out, Piiroinen had to settle for 98-octane.

Piiroinen is not as convinced of the benefits of strikes as Haarlaa.

“I'm a bit of a nutcase in this,” he said. “It seems that the big strike bosses are now deciding on issues that affect us all.”

Piiroinen said that he himself works in the care sector, which is often limited to the scope of strikes. In addition, he works as an entrepreneur.

“I wash windows and work as a nurse through my own company,” Piiroinen said.

Ossi Piiroinen filled his car with 98-octane gasoline, because he had run out of 95.

A police car also pulled into the gas station's tank. The police officers on duty did not want to give an interview, but told HS that the purpose was to fill the car with diesel. However, the patrol had to leave empty-handed to the next gas station.

The station ran out of diesel already on Friday, says someone who was on duty on Saturday evening Iida Hiidenheimo.

On Saturday, we also ran out of 95-octane gasoline. Instead, 98-octane gasoline was available on Saturday. Hiidenheimo could not say why more gasoline would be available.

Iida Hiidenheimo served customers at Metsälä Neste on Saturday.

In progress the existing political strike is now beginning to be seen at individual gas stations.

The strikes already started on March 11. On Wednesday, the unions said that the strikes will continue at least over Easter until the first of April.

The strike has closed the distribution terminals in Porvoo and Naantali, which means that fuel has to be transported much longer than usual because of the strike.

If the strike is prolonged, it will significantly affect customer deliveries and availability of fuel in Neste's station network, said the head of Neste's station networks Katri Taskinen by text message through Neste's director of communications.

“Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee trouble-free fuel distribution in our station network and for our direct delivery customers,” Taskinen said in the message.

Service station chain SEO said earlier this week as well as having run out of fuel at individual gas stations. Managing director Arto Viljanen said on Saturday that the distribution problems have now been fixed.

According to Viljanen, the distribution disruptions concerned individual stations managed by independent traders. The majority of the more than 200 stations in the Seo chain are managed by merchants and around 60 are the cooperative's own stations.

Director of the ABC chain Harri Tuomaala on the other hand, told HS on Saturday that the chain's logistics are mostly working normally, and there are no disruptions in distribution.

Correction March 23rd at 9:07 p.m.: The strikes will continue at least until April 1st, not March as was erroneously written in the story at first.