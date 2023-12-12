Strikes | HSL warns passengers about the consequences of the strike – See here the effects in the Helsinki region

HSL has published the first buses in operation, but there is still little information about the effects on, for example, school meals.

Strike will make everyday life in the Helsinki region difficult in many ways on Thursday.

If implemented, the strike may affect, for example, bus service, mail service, meals at schools and daycare centers, cleaning and sanitation of public spaces, and sports services. Finnish train traffic practically stops.

The consequences of the strike in the Helsinki region are summarized in this article. HS updates information about the consequences in a timely manner.

Public transport

Strike practically completely stops the capital region's trains, trams, light rail and subway.

Most of the buses are probably not in traffic either. Efforts are being made to keep the Suomenlinna and Kruunuvuorenranta ferries running.

Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) advises to be prepared for significant exceptions, but precise information about the possible routes will probably not be available until Thursday.

Here are the lines that will be operated on Thursday: 16, 54, 313, 413, 433, 434, 443 -447, 576, 583, 584, 603, 625, 701, 702, 704, 713, 719, 723, 801, 802, 805, 812-818, 917, 919, 964-967, 971, 21N, 22B, 839K, 90 A and N, 912K, 913 A and B and BT, 914 T and B, 915A and B and T, 916K, 96N and U-lines U191-U193, U195 and U999.

Some running lines are listed on HSL's website.

HSL estimates that the Suomenlinna and Kruunuvuorenranta ferries are in service.

Children's meals

Strike can affect meals in schools and kindergartens.

Helsinki estimated on Monday that the strike would not affect the schools and kindergartens to which Palvelukeskus Helsinki delivers food. About 70 percent of these are schools and kindergartens.

In Vantaa, Vantaa Tilapalvelut Vantti is one of the strike targets. On Thursday, school and kindergarten meals are mainly replaced with a spare food package, which includes snack cookies, smoothies, juice soup and crackers. Special diets are not taken into account. In the schools and kindergartens where food is delivered by Palmia, food is served normally.

The strike also affects food services in Kauniainen.

Generation of electricity

Strike affects electricity production in several different power plants in different parts of Finland. In the capital region, the strike includes Fortum Oyj's Suomenoja plant and Vantaa energia Oy's waste power plant, Martinlaakso power plant and Järvenpää power plant.

Since there is significantly less electricity on the market than usual, the Energy Industry estimates that the strike will affect the price of electricity on the exchange. However, it is not believed that there will be a shortage of electricity, and district heating is limited to the scope of the strike.

Postal

Strike applies to mail delivery. Posti estimates that Thursday's strike will not affect, for example, the delivery of Christmas packages and cards on time.

For example, shipments related to health care are limited outside the strike.

Free time

Strike concerns the field of urban culture and well-being in Vantaa.

In Helsinki, the National Gallery is affected by the strike.

Elsewhere in Uusimaa, there are sports services from at least the following municipalities within the scope of the strike: Järvenpää, Kerava, Tuusula, Hyvinkää.

Property maintenance

Strike affects, for example, the cleaning of many properties.

In the scope of the strike are, for example, Hus properties, which is responsible for the property maintenance of hospitals, the urban environment department in Vantaa, and the urban engineering center and spatial services business department in Espoo.

Other

I'm on strike the district has several large construction sites, ports, industrial workplaces, bakeries, paper mills and logistics and distribution centers of large central stores.

The strike is organized by SAK and its member unions.

The strike has been announced by e.g. The Union of Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL), the Confederation of Industry, the Confederation of Car and Transport Workers (AKT), the Union of Service Industries (Pam), the Construction Union, the Railway Union (RAU) and the Union of Finnish Food Workers. Also included are STTK's Ammatiliitto Pro and the Akava Engineers' Association with higher education.

Correction 12.12. 5:24 p.m.: The news wrongly spoke of Kruunuvuorenlinna, when it is Kruunuvuorenranta.