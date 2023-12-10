Strikes | HSL on Thursday's strikes: “Pretty big disturbances are expected”

If implemented simultaneously, the strikes would stop public transport in Helsinki on Thursday.

Automotive and transport industry the employee union AKP intends to According to HS data will stop bus service in the biggest cities next Thursday, December 14.

Earlier this week, the Union of Public and Welfare Industries (JHL) also announced strikes in rail transport. The strike would interrupt train, metro and tram traffic on Thursday.

The communications officer who was on duty at HSL Johannes Laitila said on Sunday evening that if the strikes take place at the same time, there will be “quite big disturbances”.

In practice, the strikes would almost completely stop public transport in Helsinki on Thursday.

According to Laitila, Thursday's situation will be discussed at the beginning of the week, when operators will be consulted and plans will be made for the day of the strike.

“We have a lot of experience with strike situations. That's why we know how to prepare for the situation.”

Laitlan at the same time, all public transport has been at a standstill due to a strike, according to his memory, at least in 2015.

“There have certainly been other strike situations as well. They don't always go alternately. It is not about any new or unusual phenomenon.”

Laitila cannot estimate how many of the drivers belong to unions. Apparently many, but not all.

In a situation where the majority of drivers are on strike, according to Laitinen, the focus is on managing information.

“We tell people that traffic is not running and guide people. We will monitor the situation and update the website if some of the shifts can be run.”

According to Laitinen, replacement traffic cannot be arranged during a strike of this magnitude. HSL does not have any driver reserve.

Also other unions have said they are planning strikes for next week.

If the government does not start negotiations by Wednesday at the latest, at least the Confederation of Industry, the Service Trade Union Pam, JHL, the Construction Industry Association and the Finnish Food Workers' Union will organize work stoppages in their respective contract sectors on Thursday, December 14.

Strikes have also been spoken about by Ammattiliitto Pro, Insinööriliitto, SAK, Paperiliitto and Sähköliitto, among others.

With strikes, the unions oppose the government's legislative projects related to working life and social security cuts.