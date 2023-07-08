Trains, trade unions: strike by Trenitalia and Italo staff on 13/7

A national strike by Trenitalia and Italo personnel was declared from 3.00 on Thursday 13 July to 2.00 on Friday 14 July 2023 by the trade union organizations Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie uno. The strike could have a significant impact on railway traffic and lead to total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and Trenitalia regional trains. The effects, in terms of cancellations and delays, may occur even earlier and extend beyond the time the strike ends.

During the strike, Trenitalia specifies, the execution of the national journeys listed in the appropriate tables of the trains to be insured in the event of a strike will be guaranteed, as well as of the regional trains in the commuter bands (6-9 and 18-21), which can be consulted on trenitalia .com. Trenitalia, taking into account the possible significant repercussions on the service, invites all passengers to inquire before going to the station.

Saturday 15 July will be the turn of airport ground staff, handling and check-in services, which will stop for eight hours, from 10 to 18, as the contract of the latter has expired for six years. On the same day on Saturday, the pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, and the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling will also cross arms. This is what we learn from union sources.

Subscribe to the newsletter

