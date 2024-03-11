Strikes | “Go to work boys!” – the striking stevedores were greeted by an angry commuter at the port

The port of Vuosaari was quiet on the first morning of the strike.

Sun rises from behind the cranes in the port of Vuosaari, when the stevedores on strike take HS and Lehkuva's cameramen to see the view of the quieted port. Political ones strikes stall Finnish freight traffic both in ports and on railways for two weeks starting today.

“Normally there would be an uninterrupted flow of trucks in both directions,” Jape Lovén says.

Lovén is the main stevedore of stevedores in Finnsteven's Helsinki unit. On his arm is the red band of a strike guard, although according to him, strike guards are practically not needed in the port of Vuosaari. The employer has not assigned anyone to work. According to Lovén, almost all of the stevedores belong to the Automotive and Transport Industry Workers Union, AKP, which has the power to practically stop Finland's foreign trade.

The woman posing as Tuula is furious with the strikers. He tells the ACP officials who came to Vuosaari harbor to go to work.

AKT editor Jari Korhonen.

Half after seven, a middle-aged woman approaches with heavy steps along the sidewalk.

“Go to work boys!” he shouts at the stragglers.

“You don't run this country!”

The woman says she is on her way to work – “as they should”. He works at the Finnlines office and is furious with the strikers.

“This is such a stupid strike! This is the stupidest strike in the world”, with just his first name For the wind the introducing woman says.

According to him, Finland should be put on its feet financially, and the strike will not help at all.

“Find out what those guys make. They have sauna extras and everything, but they are the first to put their ass on the bench.”

“It came from the heart”, laughs the ACP editor Jari Korhonen.

What would you say to Tuula?

“His future is also secured here,” assures Lovén.

“Anyone can become unemployed and anyone's working conditions can suddenly change.”

Lovén sees the strike as 7,000 people on strike for 1.5 million people.

Another ACP editor says the same Lauri Tiainen.

“It's great that there are still professions that have solidarity.”

The first strike morning in Vuosaari harbor.

Jape Lovén has a strike watch band on his arm, although according to him, in practice, there is no need for a strike watch.

On strikes is opposed Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's extensive working life reforms and cuts made or planned for social security. The Ay movement has been trying to prevent them from happening with various industrial action since the fall. This time, the strikes have a wide impact, especially on freight transport and industry, at least not directly on people's daily lives in the initial stages.

However, strikes have massive effects on industry. According to a calculation made last week by the Swedish Confederation of Business and Industry (EK), the strike's impact on the national economy is 320 million euros.

The ACP trustees gathered at Satama's ABC would have been ready for even tougher measures. According to HS's information, AKT has deemed it necessary to continue the strikes if the government does not back down in the coming weeks. The ACP members in Vuosaari do not take a direct stand on this, but “harder measures should have been taken before Christmas,” says Korhonen.

“No one likes to do these things,” stresses the head of AKT's organization, however Juha Häkkinen.

The sun had not yet risen on Monday morning, when AKT editors Ari Lehtola, Lauri Tiainen and Juha Häkkinen were drinking coffee in the courtyard of ABC in the port of Vuosaari. The stewards had a large thermos jug and AKT cardboard mugs with them.

Ari Lehtola.

of the ACP trustees find it difficult to choose which of the government's actions they oppose the most. The most central problem among them is that the government is trying to break the functioning system, where the rules of working life are agreed together with representatives of employees and employers.

The government, on the other hand, has considered that the reforms it is pushing are necessary, and that they could not be achieved by negotiating with the ay movement.

“Yes, the ay movement understands that Finland needs to be reformed. But it doesn't happen that the reforms are made only according to someone's wishes”, says Ari Lehtola.

According to him, the limitation of the right to strike and the weakening of unemployment security are particularly problematic. The government has given the parliament a motion to limit political strikes and sympathy strikes. If it is approved, multi-day political strikes like the one going on soon will no longer be possible. In this way, one of its strongest weapons would also be taken away from the ACP.

The expansion of company-specific bargaining also arouses strong opposition in the ACP and other trade unions. It reduces the power of unions and may crumble general binding of collective agreements. ACPs fear that it will lead to wage suppression.

The two of you a week's political strike is a tough act, but the government has shown no signs of backing down.

Last Friday The orphan begged to the ay movement for the cancellation of strikes. According to him, they are pointless, because they cannot influence the government's decisions.

“We consider these reforms, which are included in the government program, absolutely necessary,” he said.

This does not faze the ACP editors.

“At that point when the mountain counselor calls Orpo, doesn't it start moving”, believes Korhonen.