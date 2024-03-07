Strikes | Gasoline hoarding is strictly regulated: only a small amount can be kept at home

An individual may keep a maximum of 25 liters of gasoline in residential apartments or on the balcony.

Industry Association estimates on Wednesday that start on Monday gas stations and airports run out of gas during strikes. According to the association, the issue will affect consumers.

Firefighter on duty Kari Ursin The Helsinki Rescue Service says that ordinary citizens should not start hoarding gasoline.

An individual may store no more than 25 liters of gasoline, light fuel oil or diesel in residential apartments, balconies or similar spaces, or 50 liters in a separate storage space belonging to a residential building.

“It is such a small amount that it is used up in the first few meters of the journey, and it is not useful to hoard it,” says Ursin.

A maximum of 60 liters of gasoline and a maximum of 200 liters of light fuel oil or diesel may be stored in the motor vehicle shelter. Combustible liquids may not be stored in shared basement and attic spaces.

Ursin reminds that fuel must not be refueled in containers that are not suitable for it either. For example, motor gasoline can embrittle or even melt a plastic container that is not designed for this purpose.

You may only use a so-called UN type-approved container for fuel, which is often a metal or plastic canister. Such a container can be used again to transport fuel, but the same container should not be used for several different fuel liquids.

Fuel liquids should never be stored in food containers, such as soda or juice bottles.