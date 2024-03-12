Strikes | Fuel shortage threatens local transport: “In Jyväskylä there will be almost a complete stop”

According to the CEO of Koiviston Auto, the company is running out of diesel by the weekend. The situation is particularly difficult in Jyväskylä.

Political disruptions to fuel distribution caused by strikes may stop part of the local traffic in the capital region and, for example, in Jyväskylä and Lahti.

Koivisto Auto's Group CEO Henrik Mikkolan according to the capital region, the first depot is running out of fuel as early as the night before Wednesday. The fuel will run out completely by the weekend, and after that only electric buses will be in traffic.

The company has received a notification from Neste, which distributes the fuel, that no more diesel deliveries are coming, Mikkola says.

“At the moment, deliveries are more or less at a standstill. With good luck, there may be some individual deliveries.”

Koiviston Auto operates approximately one third of HSL's local buses.

Also Nobina and Pohjola transport have reported similar information.

Koivisto Auto also handles local traffic in, for example, Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio and Tampere.

According to Mikkola, the situation is also critical in Jyväskylä, where there is probably enough fuel for a couple of days. The situation is better in other cities.

“There will be almost a full stop in Jyväskylä. We only have three electric buses there, and about 90 percent of the city's local traffic is driven by us,” Mikkola commented to news agency STT.

Disturbances are also known in Lahti and possibly Tampere. According to Mikkola, there will be enough cold in Lahti until the beginning of next week.

“In Lahti, we drive more than half of the local traffic. Roughly two-thirds of our buses there are diesels. – – In Tampere, it will probably be possible to continue driving if there is enough fuel at the public stations,” says Mikkola.

The Onnibuses belonging to Koivisto Auto operate as normal in principle, says Mikkola.

Liquid is Koivisto Auto's only fuel supplier. According to Mikkola, the fuel for the company's buses, i.e. diesel or biodiesel, has been bought from Neste and delivered to the depots.

In practice, the operation of the company's diesel buses stops in those cities where the company refuels at its own depots.

“Neste is currently unable to supply fuel at all in southern Finland,” Mikkola tells STT.

“For example, in the capital region, we are not able to refuel at public stations. If even 150 buses left from our Ilmala depot to a nearby station for refueling, it would not be practically possible. The capacity of the stations is simply not enough.”

