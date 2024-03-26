Strikes | Fluid: Sufficient fuel can no longer be guaranteed

According to Neste, it is unable to secure customer deliveries and product sufficiency in its network of stations.

Energy company Neste announces that due to the continuation of the political strike, it is no longer able to secure customer deliveries and product sufficiency in its network of stations. Some of Neste's stations can no longer get fuel, and the situation will get more difficult as the strike continues, the company announces.

It has been announced that the strike will continue until the end of March.

Neste says it is sorry for the sanctions caused to customers due to the strike.

