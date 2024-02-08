Strikes | Finland will stop again next week – see the list of work stoppages

There will be several political strikes next week.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) political strikes against the government's labor market changes will once again bring society and the economy to a standstill next week.

Several trade unions have made strike notices for next week. HS compiled a summary of the work stoppages.

Monday, February 12 – Train services are at a standstill

The Finnish Food Workers' Union SEL starts the strike week already with some shifts starting on Sunday.

The food workers' strike is two or three days long, depending on the location. The strikes will last until some shifts on Friday and involve nearly four thousand food workers at 92 food industry workplaces.

The strike targets, among other things, the Fazer and Vaasa bakeries, the Fazer store bakeries and the breweries of Hartwall, Sinebrychoff and Olvi.

At the same time as the food workers' strike, the salaried members of the union Pro in the food industry are also on strike.

The strikes will also stop train traffic on Monday, when the Railway Union Rau starts a two-day political strike.

Locomotive drivers will not come to work for the shifts starting on Monday. According to Rau, the strike will affect the trains of VR-Yhtymä and the freight transport railway companies North Rail and Fenniarail, as well as the traffic control of the traffic control company Fintraffic.

According to VR, the strike will cancel all long-distance and night trains on Monday, and there may be changes in traffic on Tuesday as well. VR told for HSthat the strike will also completely stop the traffic of commuter trains in the capital region.

Tuesday, February 13 – Daycare centers on strike

Tehy, a professional organization in the social, health and education sector, and the Finnish Community Care and Primary Care Association Super are starting a two-day strike in early childhood education in the biggest cities.

Tehy's work stoppage affects all early childhood education units in the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Joensuu, Pori, Rovaniemi, Kauniainen and Vaasa and the municipality of Mustasaari, both in the public and private sectors.

Super's members are on strike in kindergartens, early childhood education units, family day care and open early childhood education. The work stoppage also includes playground and club activities.

The Rau strike by the railway workers will continue on Tuesday, when the traffic controllers will be on strike for part of the day. SEL's and Pro's strikes in the food industry also continue.

Wednesday, February 14 – industry stops, the strike also extends to nuclear power plants

Teollisuusliitto and Pro start on Wednesday widespread political strikes in several industries. The work stoppages last three days.

According to the unions, around 60,000 industrial workers and 7,000 white-collar workers are covered by the general strike. According to the unions' estimates, the work stoppages stop a large part of Finnish industry.

Dozens of large industrial companies are affected by the strikes, including offices of ABB, UPM, Caverion, Kone, Ponsse, Kuusakoski, Meyer Turku, SSAB, Valmet, Versowood, Nokian Renkaide, Terrafame, Metso, Stora Enso and Konecranes.

Pro's work stoppages target the locations of Fiskars, Isku, Marimekko, Martela, Outokumpu, Tikkurila and Wärtsilä, among others. The Turku offices of pharmaceutical manufacturer Bayer and Bayer Nordic and the offices of paint company Teknos Group are also there within the scope of the strike.

Sähköliitto is organizing day-long work stoppages at nuclear and hydropower plants starting Wednesday. A total of 500 union members are participating in the strikes.

On Wednesday, the day-long work stoppage concerns the employees of Fortum's Loviisa nuclear power plant.

Chairman of the Swedish Electrical Union Sauli Väntti said on Wednesday for STTthat strikes do not drive down the electricity production of power plants.

The representatives of Fortum, TVO and Kemijoki said the same on Thursday for HSthat the strike does not affect the production of electricity, already there are no disruptions in the power plants.

On Wednesday, the Service Industries trade union Pam will also start a three-day political strike in trade logistics centers. About ten thousand workers are affected by the strike.

The strikes would affect, for example, all of Kesko's logistics and regional terminal operations, all of Lidl's distribution centers and Postnord's logistics center in Turku. In addition, many other logistics centers are going on strike.

The strikes of food supply workers SEL and white-collar workers Pro at food industry workplaces, as well as Tehy and Superit's strikes at kindergartens in the largest cities will continue on Wednesday.

Thursday, February 15 – The strike spreads to the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant

Sähköliitto's political strike will move from Loviisa nuclear power plant to TVO's Olkiluoto nuclear power plant on Thursday.

On Thursday, Pami's strike in logistics centers will also continue, as well as the strikes of SEL and Pro in the food industry at some workplaces in the food industry. In addition, Teollisuusliitto and Pro's general strike elsewhere in the industry continues.

Friday, February 16 – The workers at the hydroelectric plants go on strike

Employees belonging to the Sähköliitto of the Kemijoki, Tornionlaakson Voima and Pohjolan Voima hydropower plants and Fortum's Oulujoki hydropower plants are going on strike on Friday.

The employees belonging to Pam in the service sector continue their strike in the logistics centers. The members of Teollisuusliitto and Pro also continue to strike in industry.

