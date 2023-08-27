In April, Lula sanctioned the 9% increase for civil servants; from January to May, there were 558 stoppages

Strikes in Brazil dropped 18% in the 1st half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. According to data from Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), there were 558 strikes recorded in the public and private spheres from January to June this year. In the same period last year, there were 679 strikes. Here’s the full (972 MB).

In 2023, most stoppages were registered in the public sphere: 339 out of 558 in the semester. In April of this year, functionalism had a salary adjustment approved by Congress and sanctioned by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The increase was 9% for the category.

On the state scene, governors also signed readjustments promised during the 2022 election campaign or before. They were passed on earlier this year.

Despite the drop, the number of strikes for the first 6 months of the year remains higher than at the beginning of the pandemic. Read the data for the period since 2014:

While the civil service totaled 323 strikes, the private sphere accounted for 209 stoppages until June. Also considered are strikes in public-private companies: there were 10. Finally, state-owned companies had 16 strike movements in the 1st half of the year.

The demand for raises continues to be the main reason for calling strikes in Brazil. The clipping made by Dieese identified that the request for salary adjustment was cited in 232 strikes, considering public, private and state spheres.

The definition of a wage floor per category is the 2nd main reason cited by union movements – they were mentioned in 183 cases.

WEAK UNIONS

Strikes are below the level before the labor reform, in 2017. That year, there were 1,574 strikes – adding up the 2 semesters.

One of the effects of the reform was that workers’ representatives lost resources in recent years. According to survey of Power360the collection of entities with union contributions dropped 99% from 2017 to 2022.