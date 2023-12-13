Strikes | Entrepreneurs unleash strike fury in HS survey: “They would have voted”

In HS's survey, many entrepreneurs criticize Thursday's extensive strike for the fact that small entrepreneurs are its proxies. The strike coincides with the Christmas season, which is one of the busiest times of the year for many companies.

entrepreneurs strongly criticized the extensive strike organized by SAK and its member unions on Thursday in Helsingin Sanomat's online survey.

Many entrepreneurs consider the strike to be irresponsible, as it complicates business activities and citizens' everyday life, and increases confrontation between employers and workers.

Running a barbershop in southern Helsinki Anne Karjalainen says he had to cancel all Thursday customer appointments because of the strike. Karjalainen is one of the entrepreneurs who responded to HS's survey.

Appointments were reserved for customers for a full working day, but since Karjalainen, according to his own words, cannot get to his workplace himself, the appointments had to be canceled. With some clients, they try to move the appointments forward, but with all of them it is not possible. For many customers, Christmas time is busy, and it is difficult to find new suitable times.

of HS in the survey, many respondents criticized the strike because its proxies are small businessmen, for many of whom the busiest season of the year is underway.

Karjalainen also criticized the timing just before Christmas.

“This prevents many customers from accessing service companies whose services cannot be managed remotely,” he says.

“But of course SAK and other organizations will schedule the strike in such a way that it causes as much harm as possible.”

Thursday's strike has been announced by, among others, the Union of Public and Welfare Industries (JHL), the Confederation of Industry, the Confederation of Automotive and Transport Workers (AKT), the Union of Service Industries (Pam), the Construction Union, the Railway Union (Rau) and the Union of Food Workers of Finland. Also included are STTK's Ammatiliitto Pro and the Akava Engineers' Association with higher education.

The strike causes significant damage to, for example, public transport. It practically completely stops the capital region's trains, trams, light rail and subway. You can read more about the effects of the strike about this thing.

“I think that the brick-and-mortar store could be closed tomorrow. Hardly anyone moves in the center”, says Antti Laitinen. Laitinen is an entrepreneur in a men's clothing store in Helsinki.

According to Laitinen, the year has already been difficult for many small entrepreneurs due to, among other things, rising interest rates and inflation. The fact that the strike disrupts one of the most important seasons of the clothing trade brings with it one new factor of uncertainty.

In HS's survey, many entrepreneurs called the strike anti-democratic, when industrial action aims to influence the actions planned by elected politicians. Some saw the unions as outright attacking democracy with a strike.

Anne Karjalainen is also on the same lines.

“We have a government elected based on the election results, so some trade union can't suddenly come in and force us to negotiate now. Their groups would have voted then,” he says.

of HS in the survey, the strike also received understanding from a few entrepreneurs, and the trade unions were praised for promoting the position of wage earners. The right to strike is an absolutely important matter, and therefore the inconvenience caused by the strike must be tolerated, the defendants said.

Antti Laitinen says that he considers strikes to be acceptable when they aim to influence collective bargaining negotiations. Now the strikers are opposing several reforms planned by the government related to working life and cuts in unemployment insurance.

“If you think from the point of view of the people's power, it is quite special if trade unions start to strike because of some political issues related to social security,” says Laitinen.

Laitinen would like from the trade unions that instead of opposing working life reforms, they would bring forward more of their own proposals on how working life could be changed.

“If the current proposals don't work, then they could make their own proposal to change the situation for the better.”