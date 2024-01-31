Strikes | EK: Strikes can cost Finland hundreds of millions of euros

In addition to financial damage, strikes cause reputational damage to companies, says Jyri Häkämies, CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Business.

February the initial strikes may cause a 360 million euro dent in Finland's gross domestic product, estimates the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK).

According to EK's press release, based on advance notices, more than 200,000 employees are participating in political strikes. The union anticipates that, among other things, stoppages in factories and transport would cause 360 ​​million euros in losses to the gross national product as a result of direct and multiplier effects.

With the help of political strikes, the workers' unions oppose the labor market reforms planned by the government and the weakening of unemployment security.

EK's managing director Jyri Häkämies pleads in the press release that political strikes should no longer be held, because in addition to financial damage, companies suffer reputational damage.

“The loss of reputation affects the reliability of Finland as a location for companies. In a difficult economic situation, disruptions caused by political strikes also endanger the preservation of jobs in Finland,” he says in the press release.

According to Häkämie, striking against the government should not cause significant harm to the employer. Therefore, in his opinion, their duration should be limited.

“Limiting the maximum duration of political industrial action to 24 hours remains a weak proposal from the government. The maximum duration should be clearly shorter, a few hours at most.”

January and the strikes at the turn of February affect kindergartens first. The strike closes both public and private daycare centers in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen. Daycare centers are largely closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, the service industry union Pam will organize a strike in shops, hotels and restaurants.

On Friday, the strike will largely stop train, metro and tram traffic. Due to the strikes, there are also extensive disruptions in air traffic on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, strikes will also be widely targeted at, among other things, several industrial sectors, ports and Posti's operations.

