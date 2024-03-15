Strikes | Do those who lost their wages due to strikes in other unions receive compensation? The Paper Association will decide only next week

Production has been and is being slowed down in several forest industry factories due to strikes in other sectors. At least UPM has announced that when the work is interrupted, the salary payment will also be interrupted.

Paper Union the board will only discuss next Thursday whether compensation will be paid to its members due to lost income due to strikes by other unions. The chairman of the Paper Association told about it Petri Vanhala to STT on Friday.

Some of the large companies in the forestry sector have announced the shutdown of production and the suspension of salary payments immediately. The reason is, among other things, the political strikes concerning ports and rail freight.

Originally, Paperiliito was supposed to deal with the compensation issue already today, Friday.

Business life the employers belonging to the confederation (EK) have outlined that the payment of wages can be stopped immediately at all those factories that have to reduce their production due to the side effects of the two-week strike. The payment of wages can therefore stop immediately even at workplaces whose employees are not on strike themselves, if it is decided to suspend production due to the effects of the strike.

According to the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, the employer is unequivocally obliged by law to pay the salary for seven days, even if factories have to be closed due to the effects of strikes and work is therefore prevented.

EK unions interpret the law differently.

Emeritus Professor of Labor Law Seppo Koskinen review earlier this weekthat at this stage it is difficult to say which interpretation is correct.

Several unions representing employees have announced that they will take the cases to court.