Protesters marched across France on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to persuade parliament not to support a pension reform bill that would raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
The protests have attracted millions since mid-January, and the strikes have disrupted the transportation and energy sectors and the accumulation of rubbish in the streets of the capital, Paris.
Protesters marched on Wednesday, holding banners that read “No to 64-year extension” or union banners with slogans such as “Public and private sectors together for our pensions.”
“MPs should look at what is happening in their constituencies,” Laurent Berger, president of the French Democratic Union of Labor, France’s largest trade union, told a crowd of protesters in Paris.
He added that this new day of protests “aims to say to the deputies: Do not support this reform.”
The day of mobilization comes as the retirement bill was presented to a joint parliamentary committee on Wednesday as deputies in the French parliament, both the lower house and the upper house, seek a consensus text.
The committee has already approved the article that increases the retirement age. If agreement is reached on the entire bill, a final vote on it will be held in both houses of parliament on Thursday. Ruling party officials acknowledged that the difference between supporters and opponents was small.
Macron’s camp lacks an absolute majority and will count on the support of the conservative Republican Party, although it is divided on this issue.
If the text of the legislation does not obtain a comfortable majority, the government may resort to a procedure known as Section 49.3 that allows it to pass the text.
Macron and his government say reforming the pension system is necessary to keep the pension budget in a safe range.
“We will continue to fight no matter what,” said Felipe Martinez, head of the CNT union, when asked if they would stop protests and strikes if the bill was approved.
#Strikes #continue #France #amendment #pension #system
Leave a Reply