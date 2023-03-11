France witnessed, on Saturday, a seventh day of protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the pension system, amid ongoing strikes that have affected oil refineries, public transport and garbage collection.
A coalition of French trade unions hopes to maintain pressure on the government to back down on the amendments, the most important of which is extending the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Up to one million people are expected to take part in more than 200 marches nationwide, according to Interior Ministry data, while the Senate continues to review the amendments, with a possible vote on them by Sunday night.
Protests began in the streets of major cities, including Toulouse and Nice. A march was also organized in the capital, Paris.
On Tuesday, 1.28 million people took to the streets in demonstrations, the largest turnout since the protest movement began, according to government data. Trade unions estimated the total number of participants at 3.5 million.
Opinion polls show that a majority of voters oppose the plan to amend the pension system, while a slim majority supports strikes.
A spokesman for the “Total Energies” company said that strikes continue in the company’s main refineries and depots in France, while the national railway company said that services at the national and regional level will remain severely disrupted during the weekend.
Garbage is still piling up in the streets in Paris, with residents noting the increasing infestation of rats, according to local media.
The unions are planning another day of strikes and protests across France on March 15.
