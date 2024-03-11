Strikes | At the heart of the controversy that is shaking Finland is a shop steward: this is what it is all about

For SAK, the biggest concern is the position of shop stewards in the government's local bargaining reform. HS goes through why this is so.

Employee organization The political strikes of SAK member unions against the government's labor measures will hit the export industry this week and next week.

SAK opposes many of the government's projects, such as limiting political strikes and support strikes as well as staggered earnings security. The most principled question still concerns the expansion of local bargaining. The organization calls the plan a “taxi reform of the labor market”.

Helsingin Sanomat goes through what the controversy that is shaking Finland is basically about.

What exactly is the dispute about local bargaining about?

At the heart of the dispute is the position of union shop stewards at workplaces.

Local agreement means that the employer can agree with the personnel representative at the workplace also on weaker working conditions than defined in the collective agreement. There are, for example, such flexibility possibilities in the entries concerning wage formation and working time in collective agreements.

In the government's draft proposal, which has gone to the opinion round, the right to use flexibilities also extends to companies that do not belong to the employers' association.

In addition, these unorganized companies could also agree on local agreements with a staff representative who is not a union shop steward but a non-union shop steward.

SAK opposes this. In its opinion, the starting point should be that the personnel is represented in local agreements by a shop steward belonging to the union.

Why is the position of shop stewards so important to SAK?

In SAK's opinion, the flexibility possibilities of collective agreements have been agreed to be used specifically between organized employers and employees. The organization fears that the government's draft presentation will lead to companies outside the unions undermining the working conditions of employees.

This would happen by concluding, for example, local agreements that weaken salary and working time arrangements with non-union staff representatives. The shop stewards do not have the support of the trade union and its training apparatus.

SAK is also concerned about the slow erosion of the general binding nature of collective agreements: companies' incentives to join employer unions that conclude collective agreements are weakened if companies have the same bargaining opportunities outside the union.

According to the opposing party, SAK is also about power. If the shop steward system is shaken, the position of trade unions in workplaces will weaken.

Why is the possibility of overriding the shop steward so important to the government and Suomen Yrittää?

In the opinion of the Finnish Entrepreneurs Association, companies that are not members of employer unions should have the same bargaining opportunities as companies that are members of the union.

Suomen Yrittäjät, however, does not agree that a company that is not part of the union would have to negotiate with the shop steward in all situations.

In 2016, Suomen Yrittäjät used the then prime minister From Juha Sipilä (central) got the right of veto and overturned the so-called “kiky compromise” of local agreement. For example, in the model approved at the time by SAK and the Confederation of Business and Industry EK, the rights of local bargaining would have been extended to companies outside the unions, but the other contracting party should always have been a shop steward.

Finnish Entrepreneurs appeals to it, that only a good ten percent of employer companies have a shop steward. Therefore, requiring a shop steward would prevent local bargaining in a large number of companies.

In addition, Suomen Yrittäjät considers it undemocratic that only union members can participate in the election of a shop steward. In the organization's opinion, it is wrong that, for example, in a company with 30 employees, five union members can choose a shop steward from among themselves to agree on behalf of all thirty.

Today, EK is on the same front as Suomen Yrittäjie. The government's draft presentation on the expansion of local bargaining complies with the wishes of employers' organizations. In a company that is not part of the employer's union, it gives both the shop steward and the shop steward the opportunity to agree.

However, the shop steward can only represent union members in the workplace in the draft proposal, while the entire staff can participate in the election of the shop steward, and he can thus make local agreements on behalf of all employees.

Has SAK tried to present a solution that would also work for it?

In SAK's opinion, the background of the government's draft presentation and the views of Suomen Yrittäjie is the desire to prevent the influence of trade unions in companies that are not members of employers' unions. In SAK's opinion, the employers' goal is to weaken working conditions, and it is easier to succeed if there is someone other than a trade union representative on the other side of the negotiation table.

Still, SAK announced last week “compromise proposal”, where the trust representative can also in some cases agree local agreements on behalf of the personnel. SAK, however, insists that even in unorganized companies, the primary contracting party should be a shop steward belonging to the trade union.

In SAK's opinion, the right to choose a shop steward should be established in law. In this way, employers could under no circumstances prevent the election of a shop steward or refuse to negotiate with anyone other than the shop steward.

In SAK's proposal, the shop steward could represent all employees in local negotiations, even if not all employees belong to a union. In the organization's opinion, this would put all companies on an equal footing, because in companies belonging to employers' unions, the bargaining party is always a shop steward – regardless of how large a proportion of the personnel belongs to a trade union.

If the personnel in a non-unionized company do not choose a shop steward from among themselves, they could choose a shop steward as their representative even in SAK's proposal. This can be considered as some kind of return, because in the past SAK has not accepted the trust representative as a contracting party.

SAK, however, insists on a “reasonableness rule”, according to which the local agreement should not contain mere impairments for employees. This would apply at least when the contracting party is not a trustee.

Welcome to the Government and Finnish Entrepreneurs is not sufficient. The government and Suomen Yrittäjät do not agree that a minority of union members could choose a shop steward to negotiate on behalf of others in the workplace. This is also a question of principle for Finnish entrepreneurs.

Suomen Yrittäjät also waives the “reasonableness rule”. The organization believes that, in practice, it would dilute the possibilities of local agreements with non-trustees.

What happens next?

The government will hardly come against SAK in local agreements or other projects opposed by the organization.

SAK will probably continue to strike in the spring, but by the summer the strikes will probably end. The government's hope is to have legislation limiting political strikes come into force at the beginning of July.

In the fall, the dispute will move to the collective bargaining tables.

Chairman of the SAK's major member union Teollisuusliitto Riku Aalto said on Saturday In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, that the union demands the removal of the possibility of local agreement from the collective agreements in the autumn negotiations. This is the union's counterattack to the fact that the government is trying to expand the possibilities of local bargaining for non-union employers and employees.