The British car industry was once the leading in the world. In fact, in the 1940s it was the British who kept the German car factories afloat so that the people could pick up their economy again. Without Major Ivon Hirst there was no Volkswagen. We all know how VW’s Wirtschafstwunder ended. And the British car industry? They destroyed themselves.

Strikes at Nedcar

It is a comparison of nothing, but in the Netherlands people in the car industry are going on strike again. From Monday, the employees will strike for two days, the trade unions (CNV and FNV) announced. That reports the NOS. The management refuses to talk about the social plan.

The employees have been outraged about this before. Several hundred workers went on strike last week. At the end of that week they went back to work, but next Monday and Tuesday they will strike again.

What it’s all about is the social plan for when everyone is fired. Because all 3,800 employees will soon be able to sit behind the geraniums, as the contract with BMW to produce Minis in Born expires next year. A new party has not yet been found and does not seem to be coming.

Allowance

VDL Nedcar has to accommodate the employees, because they will therefore be out of work. The legal minimum amount that has been set is 120 million euros. VDL therefore wants to (and intends to) comply with this. But the unions want more: 240 million euros.

The management of VDL is not even planning to talk about this. For the employees, striking is the last resort to exert pressure to get the management to listen. Salient detail, two weeks ago we heard about the news that VDL had 200 million ready for Lightyear. So there is money somewhere.

The FNV demands a severance payment of one month per year worked. They also want a good arrangement for people who can retire soon. A spokesman for the NOS says that there will be strikes if the VDL management does not discuss the social plan.

