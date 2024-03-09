Strikes | AKT's strike notice was immediately leaked to the assembly – Ismo Kokko blames EK

Tere Sammallahti of the Kokoumus published a picture of AKT's strike notice only half an hour after the union had submitted it to the employers. EK denies Koko's accusation of leaking.

Car- and on Wednesday morning, the strike notice of the transport workers' union AKT to the employer quickly ended up in the possession of the parliament member of the coalition.

AKT announced a two-week political industrial action for Port operators on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., and at 10:06 a.m. MP Hi Sammallahti published a picture of the strike notice message service in X. In his message, Sammallahti criticized AKT's actions as “sick” and “completely irresponsible”.

of the ACP the chairman Ismo Kokon according to it is “completely unheard of” that a strike notice submitted to an employer quickly ends up in the hands of politicians. Kokko blames the Confederation of Business and Industry EK for the incident.

“It is unlikely that the paper from the three-person office of the Port Operators has gone to the assembly. So yes, the background here is EK, of which Port Operators is a member. This is an indication of the close relationship between the EK and the coalition and the fact that at least representative Sammallahti takes his instructions directly from the EK,” says Kokko.

CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies denies the accusation of leaking the strike notice to the assembly.

“A fanciful claim, and not true,” says Häkämies.

HS could not reach Sammallahti for comment on Saturday morning.

of the ACP the two-week political strike begins on Monday. It stops freight traffic in Finnish ports.