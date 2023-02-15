Strikes | AKT’s strike may slow down Kela’s operations

The postal workers’ union supports the AKT strike from Thursday. Posti estimates that letters can be delayed by up to a week.

On Wednesday the strike of the automotive and transport industry employees’ union (AKT) may slow down Kela’s benefit processing.

The Postal Employees Union (PAU) supports the strike from Thursday, February 16. Strikes can slow down the delivery of mail.

Kela advises customers to send their applications and their attachments via the online service OmaKela. The service is logged in with online banking credentials or a mobile certificate.

However, Kela says that it will try to be flexible about the deadlines if the delay is caused by a strike.

Postal estimates that letters may be delayed for days or even more than a week due to the strike. The ACP strike is scheduled to last until Tuesday next week, February 21.

The strike stopped a large part of Finland’s export and import of goods on Wednesday morning. AKT rejected the settlement proposals for labor disputes on Tuesday.