Monday, March 11, 2024
Strikes | A two-day political strike for the financial administration, social sector organizations and the optical sector

March 11, 2024
Strikes | A two-day political strike for the financial administration, social sector organizations and the optical sector

The strikes are protesting Petteri Orpo's (kok) government's changes to working life.

Union of white-collar workers Erto tells on Monday 21.–22. March.

The union announces financial administration, social sector organizations and the optical industry as strike sectors. The strike does not apply to work to protect life, health and the environment.

We protest with strikes Petteri Orpon (kok) government changes to working life. At the same time, Erto appeals to the government to negotiate changes.

“If the government starts genuine negotiations, we will gladly cancel the strikes announced now,” says Erto's chairman Juri Aaltonen in the bulletin.

in Finland there have been many strikes in recent months in response to the government's work life reforms. They started last Monday two weeks of political strikeswhich jam freight traffic in ports and on railway tracks, stop large factories and cause, among other things, disruptions to the distribution of fuels.

