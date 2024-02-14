Strikes | A family from Espoo invented their own “treatment” behind the closed doors of the daycare center: Now the baby is making customers smile

The two-year-old of a family from Espoo is running around in the family restaurant with a dustpan and the baby is rolling on the floor.

“The baby is in one hand and the plates in the other while I serve. The two-year-old rubs his feet,” says the Espoo native Julia On the Wall.

This is the Mauer family's solution to childcare during the early childhood strike. There would be no other option, says Julia Auf der Mauer.

Most of the kindergartens in the capital region are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week due to political demonstrations. The strike applies to early childhood education units in both the public and private sectors.

Von der Mauer works at restaurant Cru in Espoo, which is also a family business. The form of ownership makes it possible to bring children to work. It's still challenging, he admits.

“I do opening shifts in the gym from 11 am to 4 pm. If the baby is not comfortable in the pram, I have held him under my arm. He lies there on his stomach on my hand a bit like a mascot.”

Naps four months Ronja-the baby sleeps in the pram in the restaurant hall and is almost easier to take care of than the lively big brother OliverAuf der Mauer says.

“The two-year-old is quite independent and completely headless. He may run towards the walls or towards the customer. After all, it's a bit wild at times, like a circus.”

The family father Matti Auf der Mauer works in a restaurant as a cook. Helping in the kitchen is Julia Auf der Mauer's cousin. Baby Ronja's godfather works as a restaurant manager.

“Sometimes I give them the baby too, and everyone works with one hand. Or the baby rolls on the floor.”

However, the customers have been understanding, even though the 65-seat restaurant is busy, especially at lunchtime.

“Many smile or laugh when they see a baby. We are a family restaurant, customers get used to it.”

Julia Af der Mauer's entire family spends Wednesday working day at the family restaurant in Espoo. Matti Auf der Mauer, the father of the family, also works there.

The baby goes with him to work, but the older child, two-year-old Oliver, has to find something to do during the day.

Von der Mauer's the family's children were already at the parents' workplace at the end of January when the strike started tried kindergartens for the first time this year.

Even then, the vast majority of early childhood education units in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kirkkonummi were closed on two consecutive days.

Normally, Oliver would be in daycare every day from 8 am to 5 pm.

Although childcare has been arranged, Julia auf der Mauer hopes the strike will end.

“Oliver likes being in the shelter and it's boring for him in the long run too [olla ravintolassa]. You have to use ingenuity to make it work.”

Parents have come up with different tricks to make the boy pass the time and release energy indoors.

“I've hidden his toys around the restaurant and told him to look. He also likes to clean. When I say there's trash in there, take it to the trash, he gets a shovel and takes it away.”

Sometimes the wood is found in the kitchen, where the children have access.

“Oliver likes to put the dishes in the dishwasher and on the washing machine. He says he's helping dad,” laughs Julia Aur der Mauer.

It's easier in the afternoon at 4 pm when the restaurant manager comes to work.

“Then I can go out with Oliver.”

Julia However, Von der Mauer is not against the early childhood strike, even though it causes everyday difficulties for the family.

“People definitely have the right to strike. I myself have done so much low-paid work that I do understand the staff.”

For the rest of the week, on Thursday and Friday, daycare centers are open as usual.