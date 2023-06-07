With videoPushing and pulling with security guards, protest signs and blocked entrances. Visitors to Disneyland Paris have been confronted in recent weeks with striking staff who are waving flags and taking over the parks. They demand a raise and are willing to go to great lengths for that goal. Dutch guests end up in the middle of the battle: “People started shouting and cursing.”
Matthijs Kim
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Strikers #Disneyland #Paris #Dutch #fight #Dont #stand
Leave a Reply