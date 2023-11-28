TRT-SP determined that 85% of CPTM employees and 80% of Metrô worked during peak hours this Tuesday (28.nov)

The Government of São Paulo said this Tuesday (November 28, 2023) that strikers from Metrô and CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) are not fulfilling the minimum number of employees that should be working, as established by the TRT (Regional Court of Labor) of São Paulo.

The government informed in a note, at 9:15 am, this Tuesday (Nov 28), that Justice officials attended the Metro and CPTM Operational Control Centers and certified the low number of personnel. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 97 kB).

The decision by judge Marcelo Freire Gonçalves, from TRT-SP, determined that the Metro operates at 80% strength during peak hours (from 6am to 9am and from 4pm to 7pm) and 60% at other times. In case of non-compliance, the union is subject to a daily fine of R$700,000.

The Court also decided that CPTM operates with 85% of its staff during peak hours (4am to 10am and 4pm to 9pm) and, like the Metro, with 60% at other times. The fine for non-compliance is R$600,000.

According to the São Paulo government, Sabesp workers, who also joined the strike, are complying with the court’s order to keep 70% of the workforce on duty.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said again this Tuesday (Nov 28) that employees who do not comply with the court decision will be punished.

GOVERNMENT

Tarcísio lamented the strike by employees of Metrô, CPTM, Sabesp (São Paulo State Sanitation Company), Fundação Casa and other public employees in sectors such as health and education. He classified the strike as “unreasonable” It is “policy”, as they do not involve salary issues or other issues, in addition to privatizations.

The governor’s statement follows the same line as what the mayor of the capital of São Paulo said, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), earlier in an interview with CNN. In Nunes’ assessment, this is “equipped unions that carry out political acts, with clearly electoral political interests”. And he added: “If we have a system that provides a good service to the population, regardless of whether it is private or concessionary, we have to be in favor”.

The interview with Tarcísio and part of his team was broadcast live on the São Paulo government channel on YouTube. Watch:

