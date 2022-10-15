In the largest refinery and petrochemical plant in France, on the outskirts of the Norman port of Le Havre, there is the atmosphere of the Gallic village of Asterix that resists against everything, and also of the old revolutionary spirit inscribed in the memory of this nation.

“We will continue to put pressure on!” promises, microphone in hand and before a hundred trade unionists, one of the heads of the CGT union at the TotalEnergies plant in Gonfreville-l’Orcher. “We fight to change the country! All revolutions start with the workers! With us!”

Exclamation marks are not free. Here everything is superlative, colossal: 1,600 employees, 500 hectares next to the Seine estuary and crossed by roads and train tracks, dozens of warehouses unfathomable to the eye, pipes and chimneys. And here every word is spoken with passion, and every message is proclaimed as if the audience were national. Because it is national.

Gonfreville-l’Orcher owns 12% of the French refinery capacity. And this means that when Gonfreville-l’Orcher stops, service stations run out of fuel and the whole of France runs at half throttle.

This is what has happened since, more than two weeks ago, Gonfreville-l’Orcher went on strike along with other refineries to demand wage improvements of up to 10%. And lit up the French autumn.

The result? Queues of motorists to fill the deposit. A third of service stations with fuel shortage. Half France —and this includes health personnel, but also truck drivers or school transport— one step away from paralysis and —another feature of this country— from generalized anger. A company, TotalEnergie, which in the midst of an energy crisis and rising prices is enjoying an orgy of profits. Some divided unions, but which, in its most radical fraction, headed by the CGT, see the opportunity to extend the movement to all economic sectors: an “interprofessional” strike has been called on Tuesday that aims to be general, if not in the letter yes in the spirit. And, finally, a president, Emmanuel Macron, who has reacted late and has begun this week to forcibly mobilize refinery personnel to reactivate them and end the blockades.

“Today you are the bosses!” rail unionist Anasse Kazib, who has come from Paris to support the CGT comrades, launches before the congregated. “In the Parisian region”, he adds, “there is not a drop of gasoline left. I’ve seen guys sitting in folding chairs at the pumps playing dominoes while waiting for the tanker to arrive. And, to applause, he adds: “If there is no gasoline, if there are no trains or buses or subways, if the teachers join in… We will build together the generalization of this strike. They do not know what awaits them!”.

Anasse Kazib, railway unionist from Paris. Alexander Bre

The reality is that the trade unionists in Gonfreville-l’Orcher have something of the Last of the Mohicans of the strike. Many had a tired face this Friday at noon at the gates of the refinery, a still and silent monster these days, gray in the rain. At dawn, the CGT negotiators had left the table in which the majority unions —with the reformist CFDT at the head— agreed with TotalEnergies an average salary increase of 7%, plus bonuses. The agreement opens the way, as happened this week in the Esso-ExxonMobil refineries, for the government to intervene and force the fuel flow to reopen. At the same time, it places the CGT strikers in a delicate situation: the government’s strategy consists of pointing them out as responsible for all the inconveniences that motorists have been suffering for days. They, of course, defend themselves.

If there were no impact [de la huelga] in the operation of the country, we would not get anything at all”, explains Johann Senay, operator at the refinery since 2006 and on strike since September 27. The objective of the mobilization, according to Senay, is not selfish, because it goes beyond TotalEnergies: all of France can benefit. “We must ensure that the salary of all French people rises according to inflation”, says the trade unionist. “It is a priority for purchasing power and for dignity.” French inflation is today the lowest in Europe, 6.2%.

Johann Senay, operator at the Gonfreville l’Orcher refinery. Alexandre Bre (Alexandre Bre)

It is two in the afternoon and the assemblies and speeches are over. Local trade unionists invite visitors—the railway worker Kazib and a group of Air France employees in Orly and Roissy—to the Local Henri Krasucki, the tiny CGT headquarters next to the petrochemical company, for an impromptu fellowship lunch. Pizza, battered fish with potatoes, cold cuts, Coca-Cola.

“We are not going to fool ourselves: we receive hostile messages. But it is above all the press that hurts us”, complains Denis Quevenne, team leader at the petrochemical company, before sitting down at the table. And he adds: “We received more support than hostility.”

One of the most effective arguments of TotalEnergies before public opinion has been to disclose the figure of 5,000 euros of supposed monthly remuneration of the refinery operators. All trade unionists consulted on Friday in Gonfreville-l’Orcher said that the figure is false.

“There’s no need to lie either: we earn more than someone who works at McDonald’s,” admits Quevenne. And she corrects TotalEnergies: “The average salary of people who work during the day is between 2,000 and 2,500 euros per month.” Quevenne has been working here for 26 years, and, despite the tradition of strikes and social mobilizations, he declares: “I have never seen anything like it now.”

Gonfreville l’Orcher workers on strike. Alexandre Bre (Alexandre Bre)

Three kilometers from the Total Energies plant, next to the highway, there is a queue of about 10 minutes to refuel at the service station of the same group. It’s the last shift: half an hour later, this gas station, like others on the outskirts of Le Havre, will have closed its doors.

“It’s a bit of everyone’s fault, nobody helps,” says Élodie Rahib, an employee at a car rental company, while waiting to fill up the tank of one of the vehicles. “If they weren’t on strike, all this wouldn’t happen to us. They complain that they don’t get paid enough, but I don’t feel sorry for them.”

Florent Mille, who works at a dealership that also rents vintage cars in northern France, returns from Brittany with a 1972 2 CV that he just bought. He has traveled 450 kilometers and has already filled the tank twice. It was not easy, because several gas stations were closed and some, he says, reserved for health personnel or basic necessities.

Cars queuing to get gasoline at a station near the refinery. Alexandre Bre (Alexandre Bre)

“Hopefully it won’t last much longer, 15 days is already a long time,” says Mille. “There are those who want to win a little more, but I agree with them expressing themselves. He has the right to strike. At the same time, I understand that for the sick or delivery people it is very complicated. I also think it’s good that Macron reacts.”

François Daigremont, a truck driver who transports containers along the French west coast, is also not complaining. He explains that his vehicle has 1,300 liters of gas reserves, an advantage, because he does not need to go to the service station every day. “For now, the strike doesn’t bother me much,” says Daigremont. He is more concerned about the increase in the price of diesel.

There are no nerves in this gas station next to the TotalEnergie plant where the strikes are resisting. There is no anger, no impatience. Motorists and truckers take it philosophically. Here, the revolution seems very far away.