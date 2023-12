Left-wing protesters and unions protest at Casa Rosada in February 2022, against Argentina's agreement with the IMF | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

Strike movements and left-wing political forces have called for the first protests against the economic adjustments announced by the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, for the 20th.

On this date every year, the serious crisis of 2001 in Argentina is remembered, which triggered a serious economic and social scenario in the country and led to the resignation of presidents Fernando de la Rúa (1999-2001) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (2001).

This year, the movement is related to Milei's arrival in power. Strike leader Eduardo Belliboni stated this Monday (11), in an interview with radio station AM750, that activists “will not accept that there is a social regression” in Argentina.

“What is happening is that there are people who are very ill, who are losing their jobs or who have difficulty eating,” he claimed.

“Once again they come to us with the story of the light at the end of the tunnel? We were also told that we had to get through the winter, but at the end of the way we had an economic disaster and the fact that they looted this country. While we are tightening our belts, they are filling their pockets”, accused the strike leader.

Several leftist leaders at national level harshly criticized Milei's positions, summarized in the phrase “there is no money”, and also called on their activists to demonstrate on December 20th.

“On TV screens, Milei was disruptive, but now he is a classic adjuster,” said Myriam Bregman, former presidential candidate for the Left and Workers Front.

The Argentine president stated yesterday that “there is no alternative” to the economic adjustments promised during the election campaign.

This Tuesday (12), the new Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, is expected to announce a first package of measures in this regard.