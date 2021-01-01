Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a new striker at full speed. At the press conference before the Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.) Adi Hütter has given a clear profile and also commented on a possible return of Luka Jovic.
At the latest since the switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation, André Silva has been the undisputed number one in Eintracht Frankfurt’s storm. The Portuguese enjoy the clear preference over the competition, which is probably one of the reasons Bas Dost – besides the financial aspect – could have been sold to Club Bruges.
Nevertheless, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter complained on Thursday of a sporting loss that had to be “adequately” replaced. Not becoming active in the transfer market is too high a risk, but the search for a new striker will not be easy due to the short time in the January transfer window, the financial feasibility and the sporting perspective.
He wanted a striker who had the overall package right, said Hütter. “We want to find someone who has a certain speed, a good tempo and physical presence, someone who can assert himself. […] We need someone who can slip into the role and say, ‘Okay, I can help when I’m needed’. “(Quoted via FR)
It is also important whether the newcomer is initially loaned or committed. With Luka Jovic and Joshua Zirkzee, in all likelihood, only a loan deal would be possible, with the salary playing a decisive role in the Jovic case. Hütter left both personal details open: “It is obvious that he is being traded. I can also imagine that Luka would have nothing against playing in Frankfurt again,” he said of ex-Eintracht striker Jovic – and who was also Zirkzee an “interesting player”, but both sides would have to get closer first.
