(Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte understands Harry Kane’s frustration at the club’s lack of titles but says the striker is key to building a successful platform for the team.

Kane’s eventual transfer to English champions Manchester City was even speculated before the start of the season, but Conte says he is “totally satisfied” with the 28-year-old’s commitment to the team.

The Italian said it is a “great choice” by club owner Daniel Levy to keep Kane in the squad, who last won a trophy in 2008, when he lifted the English League Cup.

“I knew about the situation back in the summer and when Harry decided to stay at Tottenham, I found a player completely involved in this project… if we want to think about building something to win, Harry needs to be the starting point,” said Conte.

“I understand Harry’s situation. When you finish your career, you can see your participations, and the teams you’ve been through, but at the same time, it’s okay to see what you’ve won. This is important, especially for elite players”, analyzed the coach.

“I believe when Tottenham brought me here, they wanted to send a signal out, and maybe to our players… We need to try to build a situation where we are all involved in trying to create a situation where we can be competitive to try and win. ”

Conte, who led Chelsea to the Premiership title in the 2016-17 season, will return to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday with Tottenham for the League Cup semi-final.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

