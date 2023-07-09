Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Maliar recognized Kyiv’s strike on the Crimean bridge in the fall of 2022

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar admitted that Kyiv undermined the Crimean bridge. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

273 days since we struck the first blow on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics Anna Malyar Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense recalled that a full-scale conflict has been going on for 500 days.

Related materials:

About blowing up the Crimean bridge

On October 8, 2022, a truck exploded on the Krymsky Bridge, which partially collapsed two car spans, and also set fire to seven fuel tanks of the train. Russian President Vladimir Putin then said that the customers and executors of this terrorist act were the Ukrainian special services.

On October 12, the FSB detained eight accomplices in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. It is specified that among the detainees were citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia. According to the agency, the organizer of the explosion was the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

The representative of the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, in turn, said that Kyiv would not respond to “regular statements” by the FSB and the Investigative Committee of Russia.

On July 5, it became known that the Basmanny Court of Moscow extended until October 8 the period of arrest for the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. According to TASSthe court granted the petitions of the investigation against Artyom and Grigory Azatyanov, Vladimir Zlob, Roman Solomko and Artur Terchanyan to extend the measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Related materials:

Special services of Ukraine about undermining the Crimean bridge

At the end of May, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, called the Crimean bridge a logistical route that needed to be cut. Thus, he answered the question of whether Kyiv has anything to do with undermining the crossing across the Kerch Strait.

In accordance with the norms of our legislation and international and customs, traditions of warfare, and taking into account that this was a logistical route that we had to cut off the enemy – certain such measures were accordingly implemented Vasily Malyuk head of the SBU

The head of the SBU did not specify what specific measures they are talking about.

In turn, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, stated that the Ukrainian special services were not involved in the attacks on the Crimean bridge and military airfields in Russia.

He refused to acknowledge the involvement of Ukrainian intelligence officers in the attacks on these facilities, while noting that the republic “has agents working on Russian territory.”