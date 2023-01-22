Strike warning | The trade sector is threatened by a strike affecting more than 185 establishments

The service industry trade union Pam issued a strike warning to the trade sector on Sunday in order to speed up collective bargaining. Possible strikes would start on February 6.

At the beginning of the year, Pam and the trade union representing the employers negotiated the salaries and working conditions of the industry.

Chairman of Pam Annika Rönni-Sällinen due to the employers’ actions, the negotiations on salaries have not progressed.

PAM’s the government decided on Sunday to speed up the negotiations with a strike warning that affects more than 185 workplaces. About 20,000 employees work in them.

“The trade union has still been unwilling to discuss a wage increase that would secure the purchasing power of employees. We hope that the strike warning will now speed up the negotiations”, states Rönni-Sällinen in the press release.

“Companies in the trade sector make a good profit and at the same time their employees have to save on everything so that the salary is enough to live on. The employees are entitled to a decent salary increase,” continues Rönni-Sällinen.

In the negotiations, Pam aims for salary increases comparable to the level achieved in German industry. For employees in the trade sector, this would mean an increase of around 200 euros in the monthly salary.

If no solution can be reached, the strikes will start on Monday, February 6.

The trade strikes will begin at 25 warehouses on Monday, February 6 at five o’clock and end at five o’clock on February 9.

The strikes will continue in more than 160 locations in the trade sector on February 9 at five o’clock and end on February 11 at five o’clock.

The store’s collective agreement expires on January 31.