Thursday, March 16, 2023
Strike warning | The mediation of the locomotive drivers’ labor dispute will continue – the strike will begin if an agreement is not reached before Monday

March 16, 2023
If the strike takes place, it would stop all train traffic.

Locomotive drivers mediation of the labor dispute continues on Thursday. Negotiations start in the morning.

The railway union RAU issued a new strike warning on Tuesday, which threatens to extend the possible strike of locomotive drivers.

If no agreement is reached in the labor dispute before Monday, the locomotive drivers will start an indefinite strike.

Instead of the previously announced two-week duration, the strike would therefore not have an end date.

Disagreements related to collective bargaining between RAU and Service Sector employers Palta have been mediated by the national conciliator at the end of February.

