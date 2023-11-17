Strike Friday 17 November

A piece of Italy stops today Friday 17 November. Initially the strike proclaimed by CGIL and UIL was planned for 8 hours, but was then reduced to 4 hours after the precept of the minister Matteo Salvini. Abstention from work will not only affect i transport – the flights will be regular – but also the public employmentthe schoolthe postthe industrial laundries and the environmental hygiene sector (urban waste). A “card” Lapresse puts all the details of the strike in black and white.

TRAINS – The strike concerning all public and private workers, including contract and instrumental ones, proclaimed by CGIL and UIL, is reduced to 4 hours, from 9am to 1pm, on November 17th. FS communicates that the strike may lead to changes to the service, even before the start and after its conclusion. However, Trenord convoys in Piedmont and Lombardy do not stop because the protest falls close to recent local unrest. However, Trenord communicates, the workers of the companies that manage the railway infrastructure, Ferrovienord and RFI, could join.

Any participation in the strike by the infrastructure managers’ staff could also have repercussions on the service offered by Trenord, causing limitations and cancellations of regional and suburban trains and the Malpensa Express airport connection between 9 am and 1 pm. On Friday morning, trains will be guaranteed with departure times by 9 am and arrival at the final destination by 10 am. As regards the airport connection, replacement buses will be provided, without intermediate stops, for any journeys not carried out between Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport – from Milan the buses will depart from Via Paleocapa, 1 – and between Busto Arsizio and Malpensa Airport.

LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSPORT – The strike is reduced to 4 hours, from 9am to 1pm, in compliance with the guarantee periods. There are variations from city to city. In Milan the ATM announces that there will be no problems for those traveling by metro, tram and bus. The last strike was on November 10th: there is therefore not a sufficient interval (10 days) between one mobilization and another. Same thing in Bologna and Naples. In the Roma Capitale area, however, it concerns the entire Atac network and the entire RomaTpl network. On the Atac network, the strike also concerns connections carried out by other operators under subcontracting

MARITIME TRANSPORT – The duration of the strike on 17 November 2023 is reduced to 4 hours, from 9am to 1pm, in compliance with the duty shifts and guarantee periods. Problems for those who have to take a ferry or ship: essential maritime transport will still be guaranteed. Possible inconveniences also for ports and motorways.

URBAN GARBAGE – Possible disruptions also for waste collection. In Milan, Amsa informs that “the waste collection, cleaning and sweeping services, opening of recycling plants and ecological platforms cannot be fully guaranteed, following the declaration of a national strike proclaimed by the trade union organizations FP-Cgil and Uiltrasporti. Instead, they will be guaranteed to pursuant to law 146/90, the essential services. Any disservices will be recovered as quickly as possible, in compliance with workers’ rights and current legislation”. For the other sectors (air transport does not go on strike) everything has remained unchanged.

In public administration and schools, the strike lasts 8 hours or for the entire work shift. In the public sector, services considered “essential” must be guaranteed, because they refer to the lives of people in healthcare. Medical visits, guarantee for essential services, and relief and emergency services are at risk. While schools, post offices, municipal offices may remain closed in the event of high worker participation, or work in fits and starts. In the central regions the protest will be broader and will also concern metalworkers, construction and commerce.

