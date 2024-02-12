Strike | Train passengers resorted to buses in Helsinki

Passengers still have enough understanding for labor struggles, even though the trains stopped for the third time in a short time.

Commuter trains the strike was visible on Monday at the Kamppi bus terminal when train passengers took refuge in buses.

On Monday, actions against the country's government stopped all train traffic. On Wednesday and Thursday, buses and other rail traffic, i.e. trams and metro, are on strike.

At the bus terminal in Kamppi, before eight o'clock, there is a calm queue for trunk line 400, which runs through several train stations to Vantaankoski.

The passengers reached by HS would have jumped on the train on a normal weekday.

Laura Äkäslompolo says that he has enough understanding for the striking workers.

“I don't know if this is the best way to influence the government's activities, but do they have another way to choose,” Äkäslompolo thinks.

Laura Äkäslompolo wonders if the strikers even have any other means of trying to influence the government. See also Psychology The doctrine gets in even if you watch the video lectures at double the speed - However, too much hurry pays off

Georgios Venos can also use bus lines on his commute, even if the train is a better option for him.

I'm fighting no special strike congestion was noticeable in the local transport terminal. Passengers unloaded from trunk line 400 at a steady pace, and every ten minutes a handful of people got on the bus from there.

Instead, many buses that arrived at Elielinaukio in the morning were full of passengers.

Working in shifts Georgios Venos would usually go to the workplace by train, but the trip can also be made by changing to different bus lines.

“If I'm on the night shift and the strike starts at midnight, then there can be difficulties. On strike days, you have to plan your commute more than usual,” says Venos.

In the field of social security working Ävin Bapiiri take the public transport strike news calmly. He understands the concerns of the employees, because the actions planned by the government affect working life so widely.

“Of course, public transport strikes are somewhat annoying, but I do understand why they exist.”