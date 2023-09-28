Today, Friday 29 September 2023, trams, buses, subways and trains will be regular in the transport sector. The strike causes limited inconvenience for those traveling by air, after the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, decided on the injunction, reducing the strike hours for local public transport and airport handling from 24 to 4.

Transport strike postponed to October 9th

After the injunction, the USB postponed the strike in local public transport scheduled for today and also for the duration of 24 hours until October 9th.

4 hour stop at airports

Even at the airports the stop has been reduced to 4 hours and will take place from 1pm to 5pm. The protest was proclaimed by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo in support of the dispute for the renewal of the employment contract expired at the end of 2017. This is the third strike, after those carried out last June and July. The negotiations are, however, progressing and the aim is to overcome the stalemate to reach an agreement in a short time. On the air transport front, another agitation is scheduled today, that of EasyJet flight attendants who will stop for 4 hours.

Railways, here’s who’s on strike

Even if train circulation will remain regular, the round of strikes does not spare the railways. Protesting today will also be the procurement workers employed in cleaning trains and stations, in on-board train catering, in accompaniment on night trains and in small maintenance activities. The protest involves 4 hours of stoppage for each work shift throughout the day. Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Fast Confsal and Salpas Orsa ask for “the economic adjustment of the meal voucher with the recognition of the maximum tax-free amount as provided for by the 2020 Budget Law”.

“In the over 60 companies that operate in railway contracts – explain the trade unions – the vast majority, if not all, to date, recognize meal vouchers worth 5.20 euros. In light of the serious economic crisis, due to the disproportionate growth of inflation which inexorably erodes the purchasing power of all citizens and therefore also of workers, the economic adjustment of the meal voucher can no longer be postponed”.