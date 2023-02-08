Strike | This is why shopkeepers go on strike: “All prices go up, but wages stay the same”

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed the sellers of Prisma in Järvenpää a day before the start of the shop strike.

Järvenpää

In the middle on a weekday, there are many people shopping in Järvenpää’s Prisma and there is a seller in the horse section Minna Haavisto pulls out more green apples from the box.

The next day, Thursday, Haavisto is on strike, like about 16,000 other members of the trade union Pami.

“I myself have time off on the first day of the strike, but we will join in.” The strike is not exciting,” Haavisto says and shovels more apples into the sales bin.

According to Haavisto, there is a reason for the strike, because it has become clear that the salary is insufficient.

“This is a low-wage industry, and prices are rising all around, but it is not visible anywhere, the salary remains the same,” says Haavisto.

In Haavisto’s opinion, a salary increase of 200 euros is therefore the central goal of the strike.

Haavisto has been in the trade for twenty years. He believes that the strike will speed up collective bargaining.

It’s also about well-being. “We have a lot of work and too few people. There is a lot of turnover,” says Haavisto.

Haavisto is especially worried about the rise in interest rates in his own finances. “There are things you can influence yourself and things you can’t. And the mortgage interest rate increase is one that you can’t influence yourself,” says Haavisto and again raises the new apple to the top of the pile.

Nico Puustinen has worked as a salesman for 17 years. At Prisma in Järvenpää, Puustinen is both a salesperson and a trustee.

Employer is stated as his goal keeps all Prismas in the capital region open despite the strike.

The goal also applies to Järvenpää Prisma.

Trustee of Järvenpää Prisma Nico Puustinen however, believes their store will remain closed.

At the same time, Puustinen estimates that some of the sellers may come to work despite the strike. According to him, it may be due to the fact that these salespeople do not dare to miss a shift.

The shop steward emphasizes that the strike is not for fun. “We really want to fight. This is not nice,” says Puustinen.

“We receive verbal praise, and we are told that you are valuable, but in the negotiations you notice that they are not ready to invest in us,” says Puustinen

Shop steward Nico Puustisen’s backpack strap is decorated with the union’s slogan outside of working hours.

Puustisen the hourly wage as a salesperson is a little over 13 euros, which as a table salary means a monthly income of around 2,100 euros.

“I do online shopping, I do shelving and sometimes I’m also at the checkout,” Puustinen says about his work.

He says that he is a big consumer of pizzas, but the gluttony caused by the increase in prices has meant that he has less time to make pizza at home.

“I had to think about whether I should buy the ingredients myself or a three-euro frozen pizza. The choice has leaned towards the latter.”

Customers it is also enough for the self-service cash register, where the situation is monitored by a salesperson, until it is overcrowded Pirjo Willman.

“The strike is justified,” says Willman. His hourly wage is also a little over 13 euros per hour. All possible age allowances are included.

“No one lives on that salary, but the account is made up with allowances, night and Sunday allowances. I live alone, so it’s easy for me to accept such shifts. Not everyone has that opportunity,” says Willman.

According to Willman, the customers have reacted positively to the strike starting on Thursday.

Salesperson Pirjo Willman on Wednesday at Järvenpää’s Prisma self-service cash register.

General the financial situation has also been reflected in seller Willman’s purse.

“Sure,” says Willman.

“The price of food has risen tremendously, of course also electricity. It means eating less and buying cheaper products,” says Willman.

Willman has noted hoarding before the strike days.

“Yes, yes,” says Willman. According to him, customers have been particularly interested in toilet paper.

“This Wednesday has been a bit like a day before,” Willman marvels and then rushes to help a customer who has run into difficulties with the self-service cash register.

In Järvenpää’s Prisma, like other hypermarkets, in addition to the company’s own employees, gig workers from a rental company work. None of the gig sellers HS met in Järvenpää wanted to be interviewed on Wednesday.