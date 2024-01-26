Strike | These daycare centers in Helsinki are open during the strike

The city of Helsinki is trying to keep a total of 59 daycare centers open on the day of the strike. Children are admitted in order of arrival.

Helsinki the city is trying to keep a total of 59 kindergartens open during the strike. However, most of the kindergartens will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

During the strike, among other things, the operation of playgrounds and the city's family houses will be closed, Helsinki announced on Friday. You can still go outside on your own in the yard areas of the playgrounds.

Seven of the open daycare centers are Swedish-speaking. On the other hand, the aim is to offer shift care on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Verkkosaari and Puotiharju kindergartens.

The following kindergartens will remain open despite the strike:

City asks to notify the child's group leader as soon as possible if the child does not need early childhood education during the strike days.

Caregivers should also be prepared for the fact that, in the case of day care, caregivers may be asked to pick up the child earlier than normal, if there are not enough workers.

In general, all kindergartens only accept children as much as the law allows, the city points out.

Children are admitted to the kindergarten in the order of arrival, and childcare places cannot be reserved. Therefore, not all children who need day care may receive day care during the strike.

Director of early childhood education Miia Kemppi states that the situation is challenging, because the number of employees is confirmed only in the mornings of strike days. Therefore, it is not possible to accurately estimate in advance how many children will have care during the strike.

Open existing daycare centers will be kept open normally from 6:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pre-school education is not organized during the strike. Politicians will officially decide on the suspension of pre-school education at the beginning of next week, but at this stage it is estimated that it would be impossible to carry out pre-school education on strike days.

A basic information form has also been sent to the guardians to fill out, as the child may be cared for by a different employee than usual, so it is important that the child's basic information, such as allergies and care times, are clear.

However, it is not possible to provide special support or medication related to medical treatment in daycare centers that are open during the strike.

The days of absence due to the strike will be reimbursed to the guardians later.