Strike | The trash is filled first – This is how the effects of the strike start to be seen in everyday life

The strike by the car and transport industry workers’ union is stopping, among other things, waste trucks. HS listed how a strike can be seen in everyday life.

On Wednesday The strike by the auto and transport workers’ union AKP, which started, halts, among other things, waste trucks and the dismantling of ships. Some of the effects of the strike will be seen more quickly, some only with a delay. Some of the strikes are not scheduled to start until March.

The first strike will be seen in waste bins

In ports stevedores started their strike at 6 am on Wednesday. The strike applies to all Finnish ports. During the strike, ships and barges will not be loaded or unloaded.

Waste bins there may be delays in emptying. For example, the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) says that at least half of the waste bins in residential properties risk not being emptied every day. Only the transports of glass containers and small metal will continue as reasonably normal.

According to Finnish packaging recycling, Rinki eco-points cannot be emptied or cleaned during the strike.

For air traffic the strike may affect the period from 15 to 21 February, estimates Finavia. The strike mainly affects the distribution of aviation fuel and the refueling of airplanes, as the tanker drivers who refuel the planes are on strike.

Finnair’s communication says that the company has prepared for the effects of the strike in advance by ensuring that the planes can be refueled even during the strike. There has been no need to cancel flights in advance or change flight schedules. Some flights may be delayed due to refueling operations. Affected customers will be notified of delays.

Postal estimates that due to the strike and its support measures, the delivery of packages, letters, magazines and shipments arriving and departing from abroad will be delayed from several days to more than a week. Delays apply to both domestic and international shipments.

Shipments related to safety and health, as well as meal deliveries, have been restricted outside the strike.

In addition, the Postal and Logistics Union PAU has announced that, if necessary, it will support AKT with a support strike in the period from 16 to 21. February. The strike concerns, among other things, postal centers and logistics centers. During the strike, trucks and trailers will not be loaded or unloaded.

The strike may show up in grocery stores with a delay

In grocery stores the strike is not immediately visible. Päivättäitavarakauppa ry was evaluated for HS on Tuesday, that if the strike continues, there may be a shortage of food products that are not produced or grown in Finland. Such foods include, for example, various fruits.

However, there is no need to worry about the availability of food during the strike.

Bus-Car traffic a strike can have an effect in March.

The AKT is that on March 1st, if necessary, the strikes of the bus staff, the truck industry, maintenance workshops, the tank truck industry and terminal operations will begin.

This strike may affect the delivery of gasoline to gas stations.