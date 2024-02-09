Strike | The train strike changed the high school students' auxiliary cruise plans – “It takes a bit to adjust now”

High school student Kiira Lepistö thinks that many of her peers still have to figure out how to get to the traditional cruise on Monday.

Railway industry The union Rau's strike starting next Monday caused a twist for the people of Oulu Kiira Lepistön and his friends' travel plans.

The auxiliary cruise that leaves Helsinki for Tallinn on Monday afternoon has been selected as the auxiliary cruise day for a few high schools in Oulu, says Lepistö, who is going on the cruise, and is a high school student at Oulu Suomalainen Yhteiskoulu's high school.

“A bit disgusting that [lakko] coincides with that auxiliary cruise period,” says Lepistö.

“It's taking a bit of adjusting now.”

According to Lepistö, about a hundred people from their high school are leaving for the same cruise. Everyone has bought their own ride from Oulu to Helsinki, and Lepistö thinks that many others had also planned to travel by train. Lepistö himself survived with a start.

“We started thinking about going there by bus, but the buses were so expensive that we decided to change the train journey to Sunday.”

Lepistö could not say how many classmates are still without a ride to Helsinki, but he guesses that many still have things to figure out.

VR announced on Thursday morning that it will cancel all local, long-distance and night train services from Monday next week due to the strike.

Abi The travel organizer of the Goes Tallinn cruise, Matkapojat, has received a few worried contacts after VR's announcement, says the sales manager Kati Laikko-Salonen.

Laikko-Salonen tells HS that from the perspective of the tour operator, the event starts in Helsinki, and the company has not sold or arranged transportation for the cruise.

“Of course, we will try to help find an alternative means of transportation if the strike makes it difficult to get to Helsinki.”