Strike | The strike situation now: 16 S Group stores did not open their doors

February 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

Some of the S group’s stores are open with shorter opening hours.

Today in the morning, a total of sixteen S Group supermarkets have not opened their doors, says the S Group grocery manager Sampo Top saw.

“Furthermore, more than 60 Prismas are open with shorter opening hours.”

Of the closed stores, 12 are Prisms and four are S-markets. Other S Group stores are open.

The following Prismas have completely closed their doors: Imatra, Lappeenranta, Seinäjoki Hyllykallio, Kemi, Limigantulli and Linanmaa in Oulu, Tornio, Pietarsaari, Kotiranta and Liisanlehto in Vaasa and Länsiposi and Mikkola Pori. Kouvola, Myllykoski, Savela and Vaajala are connected to S-Markets.

In the capital region and the surrounding municipalities, all Prismas have opened according to their own schedules.

Sampo Päällysaho, director of S-group’s grocery store, says that the vast majority of S-group’s stores are open as usual. Picture: Jussi Helttunen

