Strike | The strike is expanding: Now it's the turn of daycare centers in big cities

The work stoppage affects the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Joensuu, Pori, Rovaniemi, Kauniainen and Vaasa.

Social-, the health and education professional organization Tehy and the Finnish community care and primary care association Super announce that they have decided on a two-day strike in early childhood education in the largest cities.

The purpose of the strike is to oppose the government's preparation of a law on the export-led labor market model and other weakening of working life planned by the government.

The strike applies to all early childhood education units in the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu, Joensuu, Pori, Rovaniemi, Kauniainen and Vaasa and the municipality of Mustasaari, both in the public and private sectors.

The strike starts on Tuesday, February 13 at 00:01. The strike ends on Wednesday, February 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Super according to the strike, its members are in kindergartens, early childhood education units, family day care and open early childhood education. The work stoppage also includes playground and club activities.

Last daycare centers were closed between January and February in the capital region.

A total of six trade unions declared a political strike at that time, which affected all public and private daycare centers in Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa. The strike was organized from 31 January to 1 February 2024