Strike | The greetings of the strikers to the government come from the corner of Oodi in Helsinki

The strikers send warm greetings to the government from the center of Helsinki, from Oodi's corner.

Gray the sky and drizzling rain well reflected the mood of the strikers in Helsinki's Kansalaistor on the first day of extensive political strikes on Wednesday.

The Helsinki Early Childhood Education Teachers' Association, under the OAJ, a trade union in the field of education, organized a small-scale demonstration in the square Petteri Orpon (kok) against the weakening of working life planned by the government.

The main concern of the strikers was the export-driven wage model, which threatens to leave low-paid and female-dominated public sector workers like them in an eternal wage pit.

Irritation the planned reductions in support for adult education and the fact that the first sick day would be unpaid were also raised. The strikers considered the reforms unfair.

The activists who showed their opinion reminded the decision-makers that the temptation to train more and specialize will weaken if the support for adult education in its current form ceases.

In their opinion, the reforms of working life will not at least solve the shortage of skilled teachers in early childhood education. The salary is also perceived as low.

“A loan is not an option with these salaries,” said the special early childhood education teacher Liisa Lattu.

He has specialized himself precisely with the help of adult education support.

“ “A loan is not an option with these salaries.”

Early childhood education teacher Kirill Muhin and daughter Olga Muhin enjoy strike coffee at the central library Oodi on Wednesday.

To the blue Dressed in OAJ vests and holding placards decorated with slogans, the lively crowd said they had received encouraging feedback from passers-by, which lifted their spirits in the dreary weather conditions and the prospects for the future.

One of those who came to cheer was an early childhood education teacher Kirill Muhinwho spent an unhurried but lively strike day together with her five-year-old daughter Olga Muhinin with.

They said that they had slept for a long time and that they were going to go to Oodi, the central library, for strike coffee next, where the teachers of early childhood education in Helsinki had laid out an attractive-looking bun buffet.

“You can fight.”

Muhin said that he is not politically oriented, but because of the planned reforms there was no other choice but to participate in the strike.

On Thursday, he plans to go to work, when his workplace, the daycare center in Neulanen Myllypuro, is open. The daughter goes with her father, because her own daycare center in Kallio will still be closed.

But before that, father and daughter go to lunch. Olga Muhin has decided the place.

“Sushi.”